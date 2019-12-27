Cam Heyward, Devin Bush discuss the end of the year honors of the Pro Football Writers of America

Loading...

Cam heyward Y Devin bush They need to clear a little more space in their mantles tonight.

On Friday after practice at the Rooney Complex, Heyward and Bush took home an award from the Pittsburgh Chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.

First on the podium was Heyward, who won "The Chief Award", which was established in honor of the founder of the Steelers, Art J. Rooney, Sr., and is presented annually to the Steelers player who best exemplifies the spirit of cooperation With the media.

Heyward, exemplifying some of that cooperation with the media, took the stage and offered the following ideas about winning the prize:

Heyward also won this award in 2014, and joked Friday that he told the media that he would return. After giving way to Ramon Foster, Arthur Moats, David DeCastro Y Joe haden From 2015 to 2018, Heyward kept his promise to repeat. With that, Heyward becomes the first multiple-time winner of "The Chief Award" since James Farrior He won it in 2009 and in 2011.

Since the award was established in 1986, Jerome Bettis He leads the pack with three wins (1998, 2000, 2004).

After the presentation of the Heyward award, Bush took the microphone to accept the "Joe Greene Great Performance Award," awarded annually to the best rookie of the Steelers.

There was little question with this. The Steelers not only unusually climbed 10 places in the 2019 NFL Draft to secure Bush, but started 14 of 15 games played, setting a team rookie record with 97 tackles in the process, a brand that also place only one tackle behind Terrell Edmunds 98 team leaders in the year. Edmunds won this award last season.

In addition to the tackles, Bush provided the touch that the Steelers expected of him, recording four passes defended, nine tackles for a loss, four recoveries of the loose ball, a quarterback hit and two interceptions in his rookie campaign.

"First of all, I just want to thank the Steelers organization for believing in me and trusting me, obviously doing unusual things to catch me," Bush began. "But I also want to thank my teammates, coach Tomlin, Mr. Rooney, Kevin Colbert and all his staff just to create an environment to flourish and to make everything easier for me and keep my head straight and allow me to see the bigger picture. "

While Bush had an impact on the field and lived up to expectations throughout the year, he mentioned some challenges that come with life in the NFL.

"Only professional life," Bush said. "On and off the field, everything is different. It's my job now. It's a high-risk job. It's a demanding job, besides taking care of things outside the field just with your personal life. Try to balance the two as you are. learning a completely new playbook and a completely new system (it's a challenge). "

To continue reading, log in to your account: