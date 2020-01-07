Loading...

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) prevented BP, an existing retailer in Australia, from acquiring the Woolworths network in 2017 due to competition concerns.

A spokesman for Caltex Australia said Tuesday the company had not commented on media speculation. The EG group could not be reached immediately for comment.

Citi analyst James Byrne said Caltex management must implement all of its profit initiatives to meet Couche-Tard’s $ 34.50 per share offer. To be upgraded by Couche-Tard or a competing bidder, Caltex would need to take other initiatives, such as approving $ 830 million in franking credit to shareholders.

“Based on our assessment, management should be able to take more initiatives than it has previously targeted, with a particular focus on franking credit,” he said.

Byrne added that potential competition concerns from the ACCC “are not necessarily a hurdle that cannot be overcome”.

Loading

“We believe that buyers in this segment can sell locations to address ACCC’s concerns,” he said.

Caltex has offered Couche-Tard, French for “night owls”, access to non-public information so the company can make a revised takeover bid. However, feedback has yet to be received from the company, which operates 16,000 convenience stores worldwide.

According to Caltex, Couche-Tard’s offer “underestimates” the company for $ 34.50 per share and is not “mandatory” for shareholders.

Caltex suffered from lower refinery margins and a difficult retail environment with subdued demand from sectors such as agriculture, transportation and construction. The gasoline and convenience goods retailer said earnings were low and its recently proposed IPO to outsource half its stake in its 250 gas stations in Australia to a listed real estate fund valued at $ 1.1 billion. Dollars would mean a higher value for the shareholders. it said.

Caltex is confident that Couche-Tard will make a revised offer. Caltex CFO Matthew Halliday describes Couche-Tard as a “very serious” company and credible bidder.

Last month, Caltex announced that the company would spend $ 165 million on the Ampol name change after a license agreement with the U.S. oil giant Chevron, which withdraws the name, has been terminated to support the recently acquired Puma Energy service stations and – Possibly to re-label petrol stations.

According to Byrne, Citi analysts found that there are very few Puma locations within a kilometer of the existing Caltex stores and that any confusion with the name change would be a “rather minor” problem for potential applicants.

“We doubt that Couche-Tard would have fussed over Chevron exercising this option,” said Byrne. “You could probably extend this to an applicant like EG.”

Economic reporter for The Age and Sydney Morning Herald.

Most often seen in business

Loading