Calombaris is likely to be administered voluntarily

The fate of George Calombaris’ culinary empire remains uncertain as his MAdE Establishment group faces a likely decline in voluntary management on Monday afternoon.

Various media reported that the celebrity chef is in crisis talks to decide whether his hospitality powerhouse can be saved.

The decision is expected to affect around 500 employees and 18 restaurants, including the fast food chain Jimmy Grant, the frozen yogurt chain Yo-Chi and the Melbourne restaurant Gazi.

Administrators may be forced to sell poorly performing restaurants.

This follows a series of negative press reports in which Calombaris left Channel 10 as part of the wage theft scandal of 2019.

The former chief judge apologized last year after a fair-labor investigation revealed that MAdE Establishment employees had lost $ 7.8 million in wages and old-age pensions in 2017.

In a statement to ABC’s program at 7:30 at the time, Calombaris denied that his restaurants would close.

“We are not closing our restaurants, we are here. And it is my job as their leader to move forward and spread the message, not to shy away from the mistake we made, but also to acknowledge that we have fixed it.”

Over 500 former and current employees have since been repaid and Calombaris has been asked to make an additional payment of $ 200,000.

Some of his most popular restaurants in Melbourne have since undergone extensive rebranding, including the Hellenic Republic in Brunswick and The Press Club in Melbourne’s CBD. Calombaris has stepped down as the flagship, while the restaurants have reopened as Crofter Dining and Elektra Dining.