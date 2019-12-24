Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens reaches the highest places of the season and dominates Winnipeg Jets 6-2 – Montreal

Loading...

The Montreal Canadiens are in the middle of a road trip with seven games, with stop four in Winnipeg. The Canadians have done well so far with wins in Vancouver and Calgary, but a defeat in Edmonton makes Manitoba an important stop to maintain momentum.

The Canadians played one of their best games of the season when they dominated the Winnipeg Jets and scored almost 50 shots in a 6-2 win.

Wild horses

It was a night to speak of Max Pacioretty Trade.

It worked very well for the Vegas Golden Knights. Pacioretty has had a strong season for Vegas and he was definitely not a disappointment for her. What the Canadians have here in their future has made this trade a profit without a doubt Marc Bergevin,

The story continues under the advertisement

Tomas Tatar is the top scorer of the Canadians, with two more goals in this competition on 15 goals this season. He has 32 points in 37 games and produces a clip that can keep up with the best seasons of his career. At the current pace, the Tatar would count its first 60-point campaign.

His best season so far was 58 points, and that was last year – also as a Hab.

CONTINUE READING:

Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens fall to the Edmonton Oilers



However, Tatar is probably the second best capital the Canadians have received. Nick Suzuki is revelation.

It is everything Montreal had hoped for when it finished 13th overall in 2017. Its improvement this year was unexpected. Every challenge, the head coach Claude Julien throws at Suzuki, he passes with excellence.

In the first phase, Suzuki showed a duplicity that should not appear in any game until someone is much more experienced than he is.

Here is the scenario: Suzuki is on a stick with tartar on the other side of the ice and Suzuki never even acknowledges that he has a clue that Tatar is there through a labyrinth of bodies. During the entire time that Suzuki is preparing his passport, he looks at the net with the stick in the firing position and his body also points to the gate.

The story continues under the advertisement

Just as he is about to shoot, he hands the cross ice over to the Tatar, who fires it home. Beautifully made by Suzuki; He is such an intelligent player. The only puzzle at this point is what he does with the second Powerplay unit. The power game gives him the time and space to develop his highest talent. It is time to show all the skills and prudence that he has in a leading role.

CONTINUE READING:

Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens defeated Calgary Flames in extra time



Phillip DanaultIn the meantime, he's never been a Selke candidate for the best defensive striker, but he's getting closer to him in one season.

This will probably not be the case, but if life is fair at all, one day it will finally be there. Danault focuses on one of the best lines in hockey and looks at Corsi Analytics. Last season it was indeed the best line – but this season, Danault, Brendan Gallagherand Tatars are not quite as strong.

When Danault scored his second goal in the game, he was nine to ten at night. Danault has 10 goals a year. He had 13 goals in his top campaign, so it looks like he'll be another Habs player who counts his career as the best.

Again, it's another trade that Bergevin wins, and sometimes it's a mystery to all of those trades that he won that the Canadians don't get into the playoffs very often, but on nights like this it seems that they're clearly into the right direction. Danault is still young, but there is for real youth Victor Mete and Cale Fleury at 21 while Ryan Poehling and Suzuki are 20.

The story continues under the advertisement

There are so many who have the bulk of their careers ahead of them that you can't imagine that this collection of players won't go up the drain.

3:45

Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens take on the Calgary Flames

Previous video

Next video

The Habs first pair of defenders play like this. The rise of Ben Chiarot continues as he is Canada's top defender again in the Ice Age and plays almost half of the game. His partner is right behind him, Shea Weber, The second couple did Brett Kulak on it and as a result, it is not as stable as it could be with a better left-back defender.

The third pair is better than it has been for a long time. Victor Mete was back for the first time in eleven games, just like Cale Fleury. But it's the first pair that almost every coach relies on for an enormous number of minutes. Ben Chiarot started off weakly, but he has always been an outstanding new signing. It's hard to imagine that even Bergevin didn't think he had 30 minutes a night.

Challenge accepted by Max Domiwho got a little prick from Bergevin at the beginning of last week. Since then, Domi has had three goals and three assists for six points in four games, which suddenly gets him going for a season with 20 goals. He was predominant on this road trip. His game in the third game period, which brought the game out of reach, was sensational. He pulled three players towards him who left Artturi Lehkonen all alone for a tip in to make it 6-2.

The story continues under the advertisement

Domi's rejuvenation meant a lot for the Habs to achieve six out of eight possible points on this road trip so far. The rejuvenation also led Lehkonen to a quiet upswing, with five points on the road.

Wild goats

The Habs just have to work harder to kill punishments.

The 1-0 Jets gate is a prime example. By the time Kyle Connor When they were done, the jets had carried out three hacks, and no one in the Canadiens had provided any body or any obligation to stop him. It is not enough to just hit the stick. The defender has to work a lot harder.

Jeff Petry was to blame for this, but you could pick all of the defenders this season for this mistake, except Shea Weber. NHL umpires allow a lot of control and pushing in front of the net. As a defender, you have to crack someone who only stands there as if they had the space. Petry must either crush Connor or get on his knees to block the shot. He can't just stand there and hit his little branch while Connor is in such a dangerous position.

There is simply not enough determination and commitment at the moment. This danger and this moment require much greater commitment. No wonder the end result is a goal.

The story continues under the advertisement

A sour note for the Habs is what looks like an injury Joel Armia, to Nathan Beaulieu slit it in the hand during the second period. He continued his shift for another 40 seconds, but then did not return to the competition.

The Canadian PR department described it as an upper body injury. The Habs are now at Christmas break and hopefully it's not too serious for another Canadian player who has a career season.

CONTINUE READING:

Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens shade the Vancouver Canucks



Wild cards

The Junior World Championships begin on Boxing Day in the Czech Republic, with the Americans among the favorites before the tournament.

In the last warm-up game Cole Caufield scored four goals when the United States played 7-1 against Germany. Caufield continues to score at international competitions at will. You can try to degrade performance considering that it was just an improvement, but no one else will ever make the four-goal games. It is always Caufield. He always does something right. It cannot be denied that he is an extremely talented sniper.

Jordan Harris also made the team for the United States. It's another Canadian draft pick, even if it didn't expect so many, but it still impresses. Harris will set the blue line for the Americans, which is a bonus the Canadians probably didn't expect. Its improvement over the previous season was meteoric.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR