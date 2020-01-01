Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens in late 2019 in a low voice, case 3-1 in Carolina – Montreal

Loading...

The Montreal Canadiens ended their seven-game journey on New Years Eve and will return home after losing more than won.

The Habs went on ice in Raleigh, Carolina on Tuesday, looking for a positive year-end record. They had won three and lost three in the crucial and last game of 2019 against the hurricanes.

Montreal has sometimes played outstanding ice hockey, but it has also hit their defense problems. They looked at Charlie Lindgren in the seventh of seven games before returning home. Lindgren was excellent, but the Canadians could not find the goals and fell 3-1.

Wild horses

It was the most consistent positive topic on the entire road trip – Max Domi played well. Sure, he's not the best defensive center in the league, so he should be moved to the wing at some point so that he doesn't have to deal with these tasks. But on the offensive he is on fire.

Domi has scored in six games in a row. He covered another in this one and hit the post firmly in the second half. Domi scored six goals and four assists on the entire road trip in seven games, scoring a massive 10 points. This is a point-a-game player.

Domi will soon be ready for a big raise. He'll probably fetch somewhere in the high six million range. He is still young and G.M. Marc Bergevin should do his best to sign him on for the rest of his XRF years and to go straight into a high number of UFA years. Here is the opportunity to lock up a passionate player who loves to play in Montreal. It's not easy these days, as players often seem more interested in taxes, good weather, and golf courses.

Domi is trendy and that is happening as a center. He could be even more popular as a winger. His offensive game even improved as he only had to watch the point man defensively on his side.

Charlie Lindgren had his first start of the season and thus secured a second. Lindgren was questionable at times in the American Hockey League, and this difficulty prevented him from being on the NHL circuit regularly. Montreal so often needed support in the replacement position this season and essentially only received it twice. Cayden Primeau won and Keith Kinkaid won. The rest of the time was a struggle. Lindgren parried in the third section, which was sensational when he spread to pull his glove onto a puck on the goal line. Lindgren kept the Habs in the game.

It was strange that the Habs signed Kinkaid in July. It was strange that they did when he was terrible last season. It was even stranger when he was terrible this season and they continued to use him. It was even stranger considering that there was no reason to believe that Kinkaid would be better than the goalies they had in the system. For some, it's a look back, but here it was considered a bad signature from the first moment. Lindgren may not be the long-term answer that Primeau is likely to, but Saint Cloud State's outstanding performance looked like a solid NHL goalkeeper at Raleigh.

Wild goats

The defensive combination of Jeff Petry and Brett Kulak had an unforgettable road trip.

Kulak has made a special effort to remind us that a journeyman defender who has a good expansion is unlikely to last too long. It is very difficult to maintain this consistency. The Habs probably believed they had a second pair of defenders when Kulak played well for much of the past season. He's just not the same player this year. He's the player who didn't care in Calgary if they lost. It's like a scorer who has many five to ten seasons, then combines them into something special in one season and scores 20 goals. Nine out of ten will drop to five goals the following season. Most players, indeed most people in every facet, return to the average.

It was extremely disturbing to see Brendan Gallagher lying on the ice with glassy eyes after an unfortunate collision in the second section.

He had been hit and the first blow was not a chore, but on the way down Gallagher's head was pressed against Ben Chiarot's knee – it was a horrible-looking direct shot on Gallagher's head. He looked sick as he tried to find his way around after the brain injury. Gallagher waited two minutes for him to get up, then ran alone into the locker room to take care of her.

Gallagher has a concussion history and this could be a major blow to the Habs. You need Gallagher. In addition, Gallagher must be healthy. It was very difficult to watch.

The playoff point that the Habs want to reach is getting very tricky at the moment. This defeat left the Canadians only 86 points. This would have been acceptable two weeks ago since the Atlantic division was in disarray. However, the Lightning, Panthers and Maple Leafs have gotten hot.

If the Habs were actually in a playoff spot before, there are now 11 points with the current projections. The Leafs are 99 points at speed, while the Panthers and Lightning are at 97 speed. The Habs need two of these three teams to sag sharply as they find a better way. However, this will not be easy as half of the season is still left.

Wild cards

While everyone panicked that Cole Caufield was bankrupt because of his World Juniors, the message in these columns was always constant: a player like Caufield needs a pass. He is a finisher. It cannot cope if nobody starts with it. That's why it was such a difficult tournament for him in the Czech Republic – he only had a limited ice age, practically no power play time and no one to give him the puck.

That was all that Caufield was up to overtime against the Czechs. He gave the puck to a teammate who knows him and has talent. This Wisconsin teammate, Alex Turcotte, got the passport, then saw Caufield penetrate the network. Caufield received the Turcotte pass and it didn't even seem to be on his stick before he had already fired perfectly into the roof of the net. This is Cole Caufield.

He already has this ability at the NHL level. It is simply a question of whether he will be able to use this skill regularly or to a limited extent. It will be interesting to see what he can do 5v5 at the NHL level, but I have absolutely no doubt that he can do it in the power game. It only needs one east-west passage through the seam and it's on the net. He does that. It does it better than anyone else you will see.

He is already a master and he is in his teenage years. Caufield will be an NHL player. Imagine him with the great Nick Suzuki as the aspiring star of the Montreal Fiests he will shoot freeze the goalkeeper and then blindly feed him to Caufield, who shoots him home before the goalkeeper has a chance to do that Network. It could be lovely. There is every reason to believe in it.

