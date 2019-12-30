Call of the Wilde: Five goals for Montreal Canadiens are not enough to defeat Florida Panthers – Montreal

Loading...

It was another four-point game for the Montreal Canadiens and a goal on the wrong side of the victory column as the Habs continued to fight for a place in the playoffs.

The Canadiens suffered a heavy 5-4 loss the previous night against the Lightning in Tampa Bay.

READ MORE: Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens fall on the Tampa Bay Lightning

Although the road trip with three wins in five games was a success, the sixth stop would be important for their fate in March and April. The Florida Panthers won it 6-5.

The Canadians scored nine goals in two games in exactly the same number of nights and lost both.

Wild horses

It is difficult to find your way through a renovation. There are many teams that have been weakening for years to rebuild from the basement. A typical example is the opposition on Sunday evening. It seems that the panthers have been building up forever. The Buffalo Sabers have been looking for this elusive playoff spot for years.

The story continues under the advertisement

Canadians find it difficult to accumulate enough talent to finally finish in the top eight in the east. It takes talent and you can only get there if you keep accumulating it further than you might have thought. For this reason, Nick Suzuki's creation for the Habs fortune is massive at the moment.

CONTINUE READING:

Nick Suzuki from London was voted the sportiest player in the OHL for the third time



It seems that Suzuki will really be someone in the NHL. He has eight points in his last five games. He starts to be used for his skills. Head coach Claude Julien uses the rookie for the power game and penalty shootout. The next step is to take the middle position, but it's in no hurry. He finds success in doing what he does, and that scores points and becomes more comfortable.

The question becomes, what is this player's blanket? And the answer is getting higher. It starts like he's a point-per-game player. The last time the Habs had a point-per-game player was in 2008 when Alex Kovalev had 84 points in 82 games. So this is a high prediction that needs to be made, but it is possible. He was a point machine in junior. It looks like a pro-level point machine. It won't happen again in the next, or probably after, but it's a worthy prediction for Suzuki in the fourth year at the age of 23.

The story continues under the advertisement

Looking at the club's squad, it's Suzuki who has the best chance of making a point-per-game. His vision is flawless out there. His intelligence is at a terrifyingly high level for a newbie. It's hard to feel good about a weekend full of defeats at the Habs, but playoff spots are about emerging talent, and this kid pops up quickly.

CONTINUE READING:

Call of the Wilde – Montreal Canadiens reached new season highs and dominated Winnipeg Jets 6-2



Another hot player is offensively said Max Domi. He had an aggressive phase and the doubts came from many different sources, but he found his better self. Domi has scored in five games in a row. He is now well on the way to an impressive season with 24 goals.

Anything equal to 20 goals in April and it will be another successful season for Domi, showing that he has definitely improved to another level since his coyote days. Another building block for a better Habs team is Domi. Continue building the foundation. That is all you can do.

CONTINUE READING:

Max Domi hopes to inspire with a new book



Jesperi Kotkaniemi had a tough campaign. He couldn't skate well for a while because of a groin injury. He finally returned to the formation just to get a serious concussion on the ice. Kotkaniemi, who skates well and apparently healthy, showed lightning this weekend – two goals in two games.

His defense was surprisingly suspicious, but who didn't do it this weekend? His offense looks good. It was good to see that he also had the opportunity to play power. He made it look simple for 6-4.

The story continues under the advertisement

Building blocks, people. Continue building the foundation.

The Canadiens took third place for a reason two years ago. They had a lot of foundation to build. Attackingly, this team will be fine. They have at least six players who are still aggressively improving and they are already the top ten on the offensive: Suzuki, Kotkaniemi, Domi, Drouin, Gallagher, Armia, Danault and Lehkonen. These are all players who have more in front than behind. The Habs' offense will be strong for years. Don't think there is no hope – there is a lot of hope, but there are also gaps that can be defensively filled.

Wild goats

It must be pointed out again. It just has to be that way, because there are simply no playoffs without the Habs improving their ability to keep the puck off the net. You can point out anything you want, how unhappy someone is, or how talented the strikers from the other team are, but they're all just excuses to disguise the simple truth – that the Habs can't defend well enough.

3:45

Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens take on the Calgary Flames

Previous video

Next video

You may want to point your finger at Shea Weber, Jeff Petry, Victor Mete, Brett Kulak or the goalkeeper Carey Price. It doesn't matter where you want to point. The fact is that the team cannot defend. The bottom of the league against goals will not be nine out of ten playoff teams, and here are the Habs.

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

Call of the Wilde – Montreal Canadiens fall to the Edmonton Oilers



Here again the ugly numbers for the goalie. Price allowed five goals in the first 21 shots of the game in 40 minutes. At the start of the third round, Price allowed a sixth goal out of 22 shots on goal. This reduced his percentage of savings in the season to 0.901. This is the 50th place in the NHL.

The fans wanted to point out that there are a number of factors beyond the percentage savings. If you want to go there, you should. There are advanced statistics like Corsi for players, but these are for goalkeepers. These statistics try to balance the quality of the shot and the team the goalkeeper is playing for. The best advanced statistic is the GSAA (goals saved above average), because it determines the league average of the shots taken and calculates them on a comparison scale among all goals. It is compared to WAR in baseball, which is a widely recognized advanced statistic.

The sad news is that Price ranks 50th in the NHL in this metric too.

CONTINUE READING:

Canadian goalkeeper Carey Price from Montreal surprises the young fan at the NHL Awards



The best advanced value for the price is Quality Starts Percentage, which measures how many of the starts are considered qualitative based on their being better than the league average of the shots achieved. It's a fairly abstract, advanced value, and the price is overall 26th.

The story continues under the advertisement

The truth is, whether you want to refer to old simple statistics or new advanced statistics, the price doesn't seem to be this season. Fans want to forgive, but the statistics won't allow it. He has to turn .901 to at least .915 or this season will be another season of failure that lacks the playoffs.

They build the foundation, but they don't build it enough in 2019-20 unless there is a trend reversal for the goalkeeper and the defense in front of him. The Canadians are allowed as the seventh worst in the league in goals. It will never be good enough whoever you want to blame.

CONTINUE READING:

Call of the Wilde – Montreal Canadiens defeated Calgary Flames in extra time



Wild cards

The player of the game against Russia who lost to the Americans on Sunday was Alexander Romanov. For the second year in a row at the World Juniors, the design of the second round of Habs dominated. He was named the event's best defender last year and could maybe win it again this season. Slava Fetisov is the only defender to have won the Best Defender award twice at the World Juniors. Romanov is a great talent. Playing against him is extremely difficult as he will hit you from anywhere on the ice. He has a hip check that will scare a lot of people who think twice about trying to squeeze through the wall. Romanov makes only wise decisions among the world's juniors.

The story continues under the advertisement

The Habs have a massive hole on the left side of the blue line that G.M. Marc Bergevin would love to fill Romanov. Bergevin visited Romanov in Russia last month to get an accurate picture of when he could come. The latest word from Bergevin is that they are shooting for the next season. He says he could definitely be an NHLer.

You are extremely high on him. However, there are also stories that the Russian could sign again to stay in the Continental Hockey League. It is difficult to know how much weight these stories have. It is difficult to know what is going on in Russia. Fans would definitely like to know when Romanov is coming, but this answer is simply not available at the moment. Bergevin can't tell you. The Russians won't tell you. The best defender in the WJC makes it into the NHL and shines in new splendor almost every time. So you shouldn't expect Romanov to be different. Just like Thomas Chabot, Rasmus Dahlin, Drew Doughty, Erik Karlsson and many others expect Romanov to be a solid NHL player. Expect the Habs to be significantly better in lineup with him … when and when he comes.

Keep your fingers crossed.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) HABS (t) Call of the Wild (t) Florida Panther (t) Hockey Game (t) Montreal Canadiens (t) Montreal Hockey (t) NHL (t) Sport