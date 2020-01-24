Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Latest patch: Crossbow, playlist update and much more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare received a brand new update today that addresses a number of game issues alongside the long-awaited crossbow weapon.

In addition to changes and updates to playlists, the patch also added five additional weapon slots, bringing Aniyah Palace back into rotation. Infinity Ward has released the full patch notes that you can read below.

WHAT’S NEW

Playlist Update: Capture the Flag and Shoot the Ship (Removed Shoot House 24/7) Playlists added! We have also rotated the Aniyah Palace again

5 additional loading spaces!

New weapon – crossbow! Get 5 kills in 25 different matches using a reflex-style sniper rifle!

General

In some cases, players could hit an invisible kill trigger in a bush, causing them to instantly die near A Flag on Port. This has been fixed.

An exploit out of bounds for Aniyah Palace has been fixed

Krovnik Farmland is being temporarily removed from the rotation as we work on some bugs

Fixed an issue that could block a PC player’s field of view at 60 until he reappears in the Ground War

The calling card “Stand Together” (3 wins in Team Deathmatch) was awarded, although this calling card is earned by default. This has been adapted to the “Redemption” calling card.

The daily challenge to get “10 Claymore Kills” was to give out the “One Shot” spray, which is unlocked by default. This has been adapted to the “Soft Serve” spray.

Fixed an issue where the playlist filter would not switch game modes even when multiple modes were selected

The damage threshold for the “Get X Kills While Hurt” challenge has been adjusted to make procuring easier

Various bug fixes for exploits

Fixed some graphic bugs that could appear on Ground War cards

Infected: Fixed an issue where the Nuke effects and audio would interrupt and overlap the final killcam when called after the final survivor died

Corrections to the list of recent players that are displayed incorrectly on Xbox

Fixed a bug that allowed players to conquer the hard point in the hotel on St. Petrograd

The obituary has been adjusted to remove the oldest items first

Fixed a bug that caused voice chat settings to reset after the application was closed completely

Fixed an issue that allowed players to collide. This has been fixed

Players can no longer cancel their recovery status while sliding, but the default fire delay always occurs (the player is still responding visually).

Upon delivery, players can put care packs on spawn points, causing players to die immediately when they reach those points. This has been fixed.

Fixed an issue that caused the Elite Xbox One controller to rebound slightly with the analog sticks

Fixed an issue that made players invincible

Correction for some officer progression emblems that are not uncommon

Fixed an issue that caused Operator missions to be locked even though the Battle Pass level was correct

Field upgrades:

Fixed an issue where using the Stop Power Laps field upgrade when the C4 slot was empty would cause the C4 igniter to appear before reloading the power laps

Fixed a bug that allowed players to reach unintended locations while the weapon drop field upgrade was being edited

Fixed a bug that allowed the reconnaissance drone to fly in Geo when C4 was thrown at it

Fixed an issue where power rounds were stopped without applying the correct damage boost to headshots

Trophy System:

Increased protection radius

Radius and damage taken from trophy explosions have been reduced

Fixed an issue where explosion damage and effects would not trigger on the third explosion

Killstreaks:

Fixed a bug that caused the cruise missiles to kill players outside of the shipping limits

Fixed an issue where the 1mW laser on the 1911 pistol was not showing in the gunsmith menu

M4A1 Blueprint “OG” ADS position moved forward; The position of the view model or weapon in relation to the camera or the player’s eye is moved more forward so that there is less visual contact

Changing the magazine capacity from 45 to 50 for the extended RAM-7 magazine.

Increase the bullet in the MK2 carabiner

Less horizontal recoil on the first balls of the FN Scar-17

The way statistics are displayed for inventory has been changed to match other attachments (this applies only to the graphics, not to the actual statistics).

Call of Duty League

Domination: Flags must be neutralized before they can be conquered again. Settings for the neutralization time are now available in the settings

The loading time on the trophy system has been reduced

Headshot multiplier damage reduced. Torso and headshots are now the same

The slight boost has been removed and Dead Silence’s loading time has been reduced

Cash on delivery caster

Revised minimap graphics (removed outside the map background, minimap frame removed)

Improved readability of killfeed and nameplate colors

The quality of the colored arrows displayed among players when using the aerial camera has been improved

The data view feature has been temporarily removed

The crossbow has been in the minds of the community since its announcement, as it will certainly be a game changer for some. However, the crossbow is not available at the start, but is earned through a challenge. The challenge you have to face is: Get 5 kills in 25 different matches with a rifle and reflex optics! Doesn’t sound too bad, does it?

