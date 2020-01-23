Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - How To Unlock The Crossbow And Why It Is Great | Update 1.13 instructions

The crossbow landed in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. You can unlock them in two ways. It’s worth the effort, because the crossbow is a one-hit killer that can even eliminate score streaks with the right loadout. The new update also includes 10 charging slots, but we’re 100% focused on the crossbow and what it can do for you.

The crossbow is a completely new weapon from the 1.13 update that was released on January 22, 2020. You can buy the crossbow and unlock it immediately, or complete an in-game challenge. It takes a little bit of grinding, but it is quite possible to earn the crossbow. You don’t have to spend real money, and there’s a trick you can use to speed things up.

Other Call of Duty: Modern Warfare guides:

10 tips | Beginner’s Guide | Best weapons for multiplayer How To Rise Fast | XP Guide | End explained | 15 unique gunsmith variants

The crossbow is a brand new weapon that fires a single deadly flash. It works like a sniper rifle, but with a curved close range. You can equip a sniper scope, but you must take into account the decrease in the range of the crossbow bolt. To unlock it, you have to pass a challenge in the game or buy it.

To unlock the crossbow: The crossbow can be bought for $ 12. You can also unlock it by equipping a sniper rifle with a reflex optic and getting 5 kills in 25 games.



To earn it for free, you need to get a total of 125 kills – 5 in 25 matches – and only if you use a sniper rifle with a reflex sight. Getting 5 kills is not too difficult, but this can be a problem, especially because you are stuck with a challenging weapon.

NOTE: To ensure that your kills count towards this challenge, make sure you Join a match from the start, If you play a game in progress, your rifle kills will not count. Hopefully this is a bug that will be fixed soon.

How to speed up the unlocking process, que for FFA | Shoot the ship, Get your five kills – it shouldn’t take too long, even if you die often. Exit the game and do it again. This should work for any FFA playlist.

The EWC is the easiest to use rifle because it fires faster. You don’t have to be that precise – if you’re a great shot, you can use one of the one-shot killer rifles instead, but EBR is great for players of all skill levels. It’s not too difficult to get 5 kills.

If you have trouble with the chase, replace Camo with your current weapon – or turn Camo off entirely. For some reason, Camo seems to be causing problems.

The crossbow doesn’t just look cool. It is very quiet and can even destroy powerful score streaks like the VTOL. You can equip Thermite bolts that burn through the armor – three shots at a VTOL bring it to a halt. It’s much easier (and more efficient!) Than a rocket launcher.

To get