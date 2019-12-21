Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Find accessories for Santa's snowmen and Easter eggs | Christmas Secrets Guide

Loading...

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will go on the Easter egg offensive this holiday season with two secret secrets with Christmas themes that you can get on the Winter Docks map for a limited time. The map may be alone for a short time, but these Easter eggs? They will stay in my heart forever.

Both are amazing. An Easter egg gives your characters a snowman-themed hat and a carrot nose, while the second summons our Santa Claus man from the sky. Interestingly, Santa's secret is also an Easter egg Back to the Future, which involves a clock, lightning and a trail of fire as Santa Claus moves away. You have to see it for yourself, and I will explain how it works in the full guide below.

Snow man Carrot top hat and nose | Easter egg

To unlock elegant top hats and carrot nose accessories for your team, you must work with a friend and shoot specific snowmen; you must shoot two sets of snowmen at the same time in the Winter springs Map.

Snowman # 1a : On the edge of the canal near the spawning.

: On the edge of the canal near the spawning. Snowman # 1b : On the roof covered with Christmas lights.

: On the roof covered with Christmas lights. Snowman # 2a : Near the opposite spawning, through the closed door in front of the red truck.

: Near the opposite spawning, through the closed door in front of the red truck. Snowman # 2b: Behind the fence in the same spawn, in front of the lamppost.

A player will have to stand on each spawn and quickly shoot both snowmen: in a spawn, shoot # 1a and # 1b while your partner shoots # 2a and # 2b. You need to shoot them very fast, but both must be visible from your point of generation.

Shoot the snowmen fast enough, and your character models will win carrot noses and top hats! It will only keep them for a limited time; Unfortunately, this is not a permanent update.

Santa Claus flyover | Easter egg

In order for Santa Claus to appear, you will have to complete a small Easter egg Back to the future! In the middle of the map, there is a large clock that ticks. Wait until 12:00 PM on the clock – at that precise moment, shoot Lightning rod on top of the clock

If you fire the lighting rod at the right time, lightning will fall, sending an electric shock through the wires and making Santa Claus appear. It will fly over the map, extending its Christmas joy to all players, whether naughty or pleasant.

If you have not seen Back To The Future in a while, to recharge your Time Machine, Marty McFly and Doc Brown have to connect a power cable to the City Hall before lightning. Like this Easter egg, electricity drops and Santa Claus appears on a trail of fire. Why is this a double Easter egg? I have no idea, but it's super cute.