Call for assessment of Worcester FD in response to the death of firefighters

Worcester City Manager Ed Augustus and Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie ask the city council to approve an independent assessment of the Worcester fire brigade in response to the number of firefighters killed during the service. On November 13, 2019, Worcester fire Lt. Jason Menard died during a fight against a house fire on Stockholm Street. “I got the call in the middle of the night and had to go to the hospital and the family’s house, and I never want to do that again,” said Augustus. Less than a year earlier, Worcester fireman Christopher Roy died of injuries sustained in a multi-family home on Lowell Street on December 9, 2018. Worcester fireman Jon Davies lost his life about seven years before Roy looking was to people in a burning triple-decker house December 8, 2011. On December 3, 1999, six Worcester firefighters were killed during the fire at the Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Company: Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson Sr., Lt. James Lyons III and firefighters Jeremiah Lucey, Paul Brotherton and Joseph McGuirk. The nine deaths of firefighters in a 20-year period were the reason for an independent assessment. “We have to look at everything and come back with external recommendations,” said Augustus. “Don’t evaluate ourselves, but the outside evaluate us and say,” Here’s what it looks like, and here’s what we think will make a difference. “” How does it happen so often, and how do we ensure it never happens? ” there again? … I want to be sure that I can honestly say that we have done everything we know humanly how to do. “Worcester fire Lt. Michael Papagni, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1009 union, said Worcester is a difficult place to fight fires because of the geography and structures of the city, both old and new. He also noted that the Worcester Fire Department now has 90 fewer firefighters than at the time of the Cold Storage Fire and responds to more than 30,000 calls a year. “We have fallen over the past two decades,” said Papagni. “We have reduced our number year after year “August said the assessment will be comprehensive and that nothing is safe for control, from equipment and training to personnel. Levels.” The assessment will give us our baseline, and from there the city will have to make real changes that really affect will be on how we do our work and stack the odds in favor of the fire department, “Papagni said.” Only doing the study is a start, but I implementing real change is what our he will make firefighters safer. “The Worcester Inspection Department will be involved in the assessment. A sub-committee from Worcester should approve the request for an independent assessment. August believes the assessment would cost around $ 100,000 and is hopeful that it will be completed by the end of the He is planning to reserve money in his July 1 budget so that he can implement all the recommendations made by investigators The Worcester fire brigade’s budget is $ 37 million.

