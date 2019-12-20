California's most prominent reference in the Dem debate? A Tony fundraiser in a wine cave – The Reporter

Loading...

LOS ANGELES – If Senator Elizabeth Warren hopes to clean up in California during the March presidential primaries in the state, she will have to manage without the vote of the Napa wine cave.

It was one of the most controversial and recurring confrontations in the televised Democratic debate tonight at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles: a winery in Rutherford in the Napa Valley became fodder in the latest outbreak between two of the top presidential candidates , as well as a perfect symbol of an alleged class of elite donors and an uneven campaign financing system.

The theme was a fundraising dinner that South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, held earlier this week at the Rutherford Hall, adorned with chandeliers. According to reports, tickets for the event were $ 2,800.

"We made the decision many years ago that people rich in smoke-filled rooms would not elect the next president of the United States," said Warren, the Massachusetts senator whose campaign has been taking blows in Buttigieg for weeks because of his dependence on big. Donors in dollars. "The billionaires in the wine caves should not elect the next president of the United States."

Buttigieg replied that Warren herself is a millionaire. He also argued that in the "struggle of our lives" policy against President Trump, "we need everyone's help."

Not content to simply play the role of campaign ATM, California moved its presidential primaries to the front of the 2020 calendar to play a more massive role in speech setup. Unlike many others, this debate presented a significant discussion about climate change, an issue that recent polls suggest is very important for Democrats in Californians, although there was little disagreement among those on stage.

But in the nearly three-hour debate tonight among the seven leading candidates competing to replace President Trump, a hold of fundraising was the most prominent Golden State benchmark.

After the Warren-Buttigieg dispute calmed down, businessman Andrew Yang and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar took their turn, taking what was evidently an irresistible political symbol and using it to make their own resources healed.

Yang argued that a universal basic income program, the central feature of his presidential campaign, would allow more women to run for office "because (they) would not have to shake the money tree in the wine cave."

Klobuchar, who has argued (sometimes subtly, sometimes not) that her roots in the Midwest make her more eligible, joked that while she has never been to a wine cave, she has been to the Wind Cave in South Dakota .

It is the opposite of exclusive: a national park.

For the most part, the debate focused on issues of national importance. The seven-winged field talked about the impeachment, the state of the US economy, climate change, the rights of transgender people and racial discrimination.

The debate was also notable for who was not on stage. California Senator Kamala Harris retired earlier this month despite qualifying for a spot on stage. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Julian Castro, and Hawaii's representative, Tulsi Gabbard, did not make the cut.

Wine caves aside, California, the host state of the debate, made some more surprise appearances.

As a non-white majority state, California was repeatedly characterized as a vision of the nation's demographic future.

"This is America, you are seeing it," Klobuchar said when asked about the non-white majority population of the state.

Tom Steyer, the billionaire philanthropist and mega donor, said President Trump "is against the immigration of non-white people," before reminding the audience that Steyer is the only person on the "majority-minority status." .. California. "

Similarly, both Yang and Klobuchar pointed to endemic forest fires in California as an example of the need to act on climate change.

The Minnesota senator also praised California Governor Gavin Newsom, citing his ongoing legal battle with the Trump administration for maintaining the most stringent fuel efficiency standards in the state.

But the geographical provision was limited. Despite California's first place in the primaries, it still comes a month after the Iowa assemblies. And it remains a last-minute idea of ​​solid blue at Electoral College, where decisive states like Pennsylvania and Michigan will be more determinants

To win, a candidate has to "bring the vote of the Midwest," Klobuchar said. "I think the best way to do it is by placing someone on the top of the ticket that is from the Midwest!"