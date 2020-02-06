Californian legislator wants to change employment law for freelancers

SACRAMENTO, California – The author of a major new California labor law said on Thursday that she plans to relieve restrictions on freelance journalists and others after months of protests that it costs people all their jobs.

Democratic assembly company Lorena Gonzalez said in a series of tweets that she has already proposed a legislative language that removes the requirement that every freelancer with more than 35 submissions on a single media outlet in a year should be considered an employee.

It was just one of many attempts in the law to determine which employees should be treated as employees rather than independent contractors. The law sets the strictest test in the country for which workers are to be considered workers and could set a precedent for other states.

But the freelancers objected to what they say is an arbitrary limit. SB Nation, owned by Vox Media, even announced before the law came into effect on January 1, that it stopped using more than 200 freelancers in California and instead switched to a much smaller number of new employees.

Gonzalez said her new bill “will define freelancer journalism more clearly.”

“In the coming weeks, we will roll out a number of questions, initiatives and billing language to facilitate the implementation of AB5 and clarify the law based on hundreds of meetings and discussions with individuals and groups,” she said in one of nearly a dozen related tweets .

A federal judge held a hearing in March to consider a lawsuit by the American Society of Journalists and Authors and the National Press Photographers Association, arguing that the law unconstitutionally influences freedom of expression and the media.

Caleb Trotter, a lawyer at the Pacific Legal Foundation who represents the groups, said he did not see the proposed changes. “But we hope that the revised law will no longer treat journalists as second-rate freelancers,” said Trotter, referring to greater freedoms under the law for other freelance professions.

Removing the borders “would be a step in the right direction,” he said.

Gonzalez’s Twitter discussions came when she and other lawmakers also announced they were asking for $ 20 million to be included in the state budget from July 1 for a grant program to help small non-profit community arts programs that help their employees fall under the law change.

Aside from the freelancers, she said she is negotiating language regarding “the unique situation regarding musicians” and is also planning to address it “in the next round of amendments by March.”

Another federal judge has blocked the law from hitting more than 70,000 independent truck drivers, and says it is prescribed by federal law when it comes to their profession.

The focus of the law was initially largely on companies with ride shares such as Uber and Lyft, who contest the law separately. A hearing on a lawsuit by Uber and food supplier Postmates is scheduled for Friday, and they are among those who insist on a vote in November to exempt them from the law.

Gonzalez said in a related tweet thread: “I will fight Uber’s attempt to exempt himself through initiative.”

She apologized to anyone who was offended by her often blunt defense of the law on social media.

“For the extra stress that someone has caused, or for the feeling of not being heard, I am really sorry,” said Gonzalez. “I am direct and clear, passionate about employees’ rights and too busy to respond to everyone immediately, but I do listen and I think it is important to do this well.”

Don Thompson, The Associated Press