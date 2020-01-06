California officials sue billionaire about access to paNOW beach Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

The dispute is one of many in California about who can use the coastline, which is often accessible through neighborhoods and private property. The constitution guarantees public access to all beaches below the tide line.

This legal battle dates back to 2008, when Khosla – a venture capitalist who co-founded the Sun Microsystems technology company in Silicon Valley – bought an 89-hectare coastal property for $ 32.5 million and closed a gate, set up a sign without access, and painted a billboard at the entrance that had advertised access to the beach.

The previous owners had allowed public access to the beach for a fee. Khosla’s lawyers said that the cost of maintaining the beach and other facilities was much higher than the cost of the costs.

The non-profit Surfrider Foundation prosecuted and a court of appeal ruled that Khosla had to apply for a coastal development permit before the main road was closed.

After the US Supreme Court refused to appeal in 2018, Khosla continued to prosecute what he considered to be interference with his property rights. In the meantime, his lawyer said he kept the road open for paying visitors during the day. State officials say that the gate to the road has not been consistently open.

Last month, a higher court appealed to Khosla, arguing that just because the former owners gave people permission to use the road and the beach does not mean that the public will have a permanent right to use the property.

The court case lawsuit claims that since the beach has been used by the public for more than a century, it has been granted access rights under a common law doctrine known as “implicit dedication.”

“As far as can be historically documented, the public has used and treated the beach as a public beach, and the previous owners knew about public use and did not interfere with such use,” the lawsuit said.

Khosla’s lawyer vowed to fight the latest lawsuit.

“Because the property was purchased by our client, the state and small activist groups have attempted to seize our client’s private property without compensation,” said Dori Yob Kilmer in a statement. “Although such tactics are common in communist systems, they have never been tolerated in the American system where the US constitution simply prohibits the government from taking private property and giving it to the public.”

This story has been corrected to show that the US Supreme Court refused to handle Khosla’s appeal in 2018, not the state Supreme Court.

Daisy Nguyen, The Associated Press