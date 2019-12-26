California law will force small businesses to rethink staff – The Reporter

Loading...

By JOYCE M. ROSENBERG

NEW YORK (AP) – A California law that makes it difficult for companies to treat workers as independent contractors will take effect next week, forcing small businesses in and out of the state to rethink their staff.

The law imposes strict restrictions on who can be independent or autonomous contractors instead of employees. Supporters say it addresses the inequalities created by the growth of the concert economy, including the employment practices of shared travel companies such as Uber and Lyft that use contractors. Business owners with independent contractors must now decide whether to hire them as employees or seek help in other states. Another alternative: ask these workers to start their own businesses, a configuration that allows the law.

Although the law affects companies of all sizes and businesses outside the state that use California contractors, it will probably have a greater impact on the many small businesses that have hired independent contractors due to limited staff budgets.

Tamara Ellison has used independent contractors in her consulting and construction businesses. He hopes to hire five of his consulting contractors as employees so that his company complies with the law. But he also thinks that he may have to limit the services he offers because not all of his employees will have all the skills he needs for all of his clients. You may also have to raise your prices, a worrying proposal.

"Small businesses that just try to start won't be able to pay for our services," says Ellison, whose company based in Ontario, California, bears his name.

Ellison will not need to hire its construction contractors; They are subcontractors, a classification that complies with the new law.

The law passed by the California Legislature in September codifies a 2018 ruling by the state Supreme Court that says workers mistakenly classified as independent contractors lose rights and protections, including a minimum wage, workers' compensation and unemployment compensation. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed against the Dynamex delivery company; Workers across the country have complained that services like Uber and Lyft have also misclassified them.

The law is being challenged in state courts, and companies like Uber and Lyft are campaigning for a referendum on the 2020 ballot on whether they should be exempt from the law. And labor law lawyers expect the Legislature to be added to the list of professions that the law already excludes.

Independent contractors and freelancers have been a problem for federal and state officials who claim that many of these workers are doing the work that employees do. When employers classify workers as independent contractors, they avoid taxes that include 6.2% of salary and companies that pay salaries for Social Security and Medicare. Employers must also pay workers' compensation and unemployment and disability insurance.

For many small business owners, especially those who carry out a variety of projects that require different types of experience, contractors provide more flexibility. Webconsuls, a digital marketing agency with offices in California and Tennessee, bases its hiring decision on the work it has and whether the projects are long or short term.

"We may need a developer who specializes in a specific language to help us build a website," says managing partner John McGhee. "If we do not anticipate having to use that language again in the near future, we will hire a contractor to build the website."

The layoffs were forced to make during and after the Great Recession encouraged many small business owners to choose independent contractors instead of employees. Contractors cost less (they don't get health insurance, 401 (k) contributions and other benefits) and the owners don't have to let people go when the business slows down.

The new law allows workers to be classified as independent contractors only if companies have no right to control their work and how it is done. There are several factors involved in making that determination, including the degree of supervision of the worker, for example, who sets his schedule. The work performed must not be part of the regular business of the company, and the occupation of the worker must be different from that of the company; In other words, a graphic designer cannot be an independent contractor for a graphic design company.

There are exemptions for professionals such as doctors, lawyers, architects and insurance brokers, but they must be free to set their own schedules, negotiate their own fees and exercise their own criteria while doing their job. Workers such as graphic artists, freelance writers and travel agents may also be exempt if they have similar autonomy. And people who work in hairdressers, hairdressers and beauty salons and spas may have exemptions, but they have to set their own rates and schedules, choose their own clients and receive direct payment from customers.

Marisa Vallbona has transferred a contractor who has worked for her in California to an employee, and is being more selective about the work she does in the state. Vallbona, who recently moved the headquarters of his public relations firm, CIM, to Houston from California, is now using only Texas-based contractors.

"I no longer work with freelancers in California because of the problems of the concert economy," she says.

Other companies in and outside California are likely to do the same. The increase in remote work over the past two decades has made it easier for companies to find workers anywhere.

Companies that do not comply with the law face the possibility of fines reaching tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars, says Nannina Angioni, a labor law attorney at Kaedian LLP in Los Angeles. It warns customers that the law expands the capacity of local officials, and not just state tax officials, to enforce the law as of July 1.

In addition, says Angioni, the law can lead to lawsuits filed by workers.

Some owners may believe that it is okay to use independent or autonomous contractors because some workers like to be part of the concert economy, says Michael Boro, a PwC consultant whose experience is in labor issues.

"These people don't want to be employees" is the position that owners can take, says Boro. But, he warns, they must follow the law, not the wishes of the workers.