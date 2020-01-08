Loading...

SACRAMENTO, California – The governor of California said Wednesday that he is partially seeking $ 750 million to help pay rent for people who become homeless in the most populous state’s last attempt to fight what he called a national crisis.

Gavin Newsom was planning to sign an executive order to set up the fund on Wednesday, two days before submitting his second annual budget proposal to the state legislature.

The deteriorating state problem with affordable housing and homelessness has led to anger and outrage among citizens and repeated criticism from President Donald Trump of Newsom and other democratic leaders.

The governor also instructed the state to provide 100 city trailers and modular tent structures to cities and provinces that meet certain criteria. The trailers and tents would be used for temporary housing and to provide related health and social services. He also announced a “strike team” with multiple agencies to help local governments tackle homelessness.

The new fund could not only include state money, but also donations from philanthropic organizations and the private sector. The money would go to providers to pay rent, to pay for affordable housing units, or to help care and care homes.

Newsom said a year ago that he wanted to build homes on surplus state ownership. His new order instructs his administration to identify some of those traits that can be used by local governments or non-profit organizations to house homeless people in the short term, as long as it does not delay the development of affordable housing.

He said the state will measure the success of local governments to get people off the street as a requirement to receive more state support.

“Californians demand that all levels of government – federal, state, and local – do more to get people off the street and in services – whether it’s emergency housing, mental health, drug abuse or all of the above,” Newsom said in a statement.

He said that compassion for those who are homeless “does not allow a person suffering from a serious psychotic break or from a deadly addiction to drug abuse to literally drift to death on our streets and sidewalks.”

To this end, he said he is also seeking $ 695 million, including federal funds to increase preventive health care spending through the state’s Medicaid program. The money, which he expected to eventually reach $ 1.4 billion, would go to prevent things he said could lead to homelessness, including helping tenants and helping people find housing. Some could even start renting help if they help individuals reduce their high use of healthcare services.

Another nearly $ 25 million, eventually growing to more than $ 364 million, would go to programs in three of the state’s 58 provinces to end up those deemed incompetent for criminal offenses in community programs instead of psychiatric hospitals.

Last year, Newsom signed a state budget that donated $ 650 million to local governments and agencies for issues such as rental assistance and emergency shelter. Of the $ 650 million, $ 275 million goes to the 13 most populated cities of the state, $ 175 million to provincial governments and $ 190 million to ongoing care programs.

Don Thompson, The Associated Press