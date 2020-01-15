SACRAMENTO, California – California is considering levying taxes on some of the country’s largest companies, but the amount of the tax increase depends on how much the best-paid executive earns in comparison to his employees.

The greater the gap, the greater the tax increase.

The bill from Democratic State Senator Nancy Skinner left the committee’s first hearing on Wednesday and kept it alive on a January 31 deadline to pass the Senate.

The proposal would only apply to companies that book at least $ 10 million in taxable income from business in California. That would apply to around 2,000 companies throughout the country, including the Walt Disney Co., with headquarters in Burbank.

Heir Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Roy Disney – the brother of Walt Disney and one of the co-founders of the company – supports the bill. She has no formal role at the company, but she does argue for higher wages for company employees.

“In the happiest place on earth, they are so poorly paid that they depend on food banks, sleep in cars or live so close that even a small problem could put them in a deadly spiral,” Disney told Wednesday.

Walt disney co. CEO Bob Iger received more than $ 65 million in 2018, according to media reports, a higher than normal figure due to a one-time share price linked to the company’s 21st Century Fox acquisition. That salary was more than 1,400 times the average salary of a Disney employee, according to a study by Equilar.

In 2018, shareholders voted to reject Iger’s salary package with a non-binding vote. Last year the company responded by reducing $ 13.5 million from Igers future potential income.

Representatives of Walt Disney Co. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Many of the state’s business groups are against the law, including the California Business Roundtable, which represents large companies. President Rob Lapsley said the law would prevent companies from coming to the state.

“I am not here today to defend CEOs’ rewards. What I have to do here today is defend jobs,” he said. “Get the CEO out. intends to be able to regulate every aspect of free entrepreneurship in this state. “

California would not be the first government in the US to attempt this, but would be the largest. In 2016, city officials in Portland, Oregon, approved a 10% tax on listed companies that pay their CEOs 100 to 250 times the average employee.

Some legislators indicated that they want some changes before the bill comes for a vote in the Senate.

One question is whether the state should earn money from the tax. Lawmakers can write the bill so that companies are rewarded with smaller differences between their CEO’s salary and the average wage of their employees.

As written, state officials estimate that the legislation could yield up to $ 4.1 billion. Skinner says it is reasonable for the state to make money with the tax, because increasing income inequality means that more employees are dependent on government support.

“Taxpayers in California actually pay the costs for the services that employees then focus on, because they don’t have a wage that can meet the needs of their families,” Skinner said.

Republican state senator John Moorlach wondered why the legislature would try to interfere with the salaries of large corporations when athletic coaches at some state public universities earn millions of dollars.

“Let’s look at our own house,” said Moorlach.

Skinner said that public employees in California “generally have a pretty decent wage,” and says that most of them are not confronted with “the kind of problems that our low-paid employees face.”

Abigail Disney told lawmakers that the problem was a corporate culture “50 years in the making.”

“If your entire reputation as a company is based on the idea of ​​clean floors, you’d better pay your employees enough to do the job well and worthily,” said Disney. “Because dignity is not an advantage.”

Adam Beam, The Associated Press