California can stop school fitness tests because of fears that lead to bullying, body shaming

SACRAMENTO, California – Push-ups, curl-ups and the dreaded run of one and a half kilometers are an important part of childhood at American schools. But California can end the tests.

California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, has proposed to suspend physical fitness testing at state schools due to concerns that they promote bullying and body discrimination.

Under current state requirements, students in grades five, seven, and nine are required to take a physical fitness test, including the one-mile run, curl-ups, push-ups, and a body mass index measurement.

Although the administration states that physical assessments can cause students with different body shapes to be embarrassed or bullied, BMI screening is particularly sensitive because students are asked if they are female or male.

A number of school districts have complained to the state that according to H.D. discriminatory for students who identify themselves as non-binary. Palmer, spokesperson for the finance department.

If the proposal, which was included in the Newsom budget for next year, were successful, the physical fitness tests would be suspended for three years.

“Removing myths, breaking down stereotypes and improving the school climate is one way California works to keep all students safe and healthy, in line with the governor’s commitment to a California that respects all students,” Palmer said in an email.

During the proposed three-year suspension, the Ministry of Education would consult experts in the field of fitness, physical education, gender identity and students with disabilities to determine whether the test should be adjusted or whether a new assessment should be developed.

The proposal comes as California’s annual reports on the fitness test since the 2014-2015 school year that the percentage of students who score healthy falls. The proportion of students who meet the healthy fitness zone for all six fitness standards (aerobic capacity, body composition, abdominal strength, torso strength and upper body strength) decreased by 3.3 percentage points for fifth graders, 4.3 points for seventh graders and 4.6 points for ninth graders .

But Palmer says that Newsom’s proposal has no influence on the physical fitness of students.

“The break in taking tests does not affect the amount or level of (physical education) that children receive from their school,” Palmer said, adding that PE lessons would still be a requirement for graduation.

Proponents of gender identity praise Newsom’s proposal as a step forward.

“There is a goal in measuring the fitness of a student. The problem is when it is determined by gender, “Joel Baum, senior director for professional development at Gender Spectrum, told CNN.

The current fitness test sets different criteria for boys and girls. For example, a 12-year-old girl is considered healthy if she can do more than four custom pull-ups. But a boy of the same age is considered healthy if he can do more than seven pull-ups, according to FITNESSGRAM.

This difference in standards can put transgender and non-binary students in a difficult place, possibly even at risk, Baum said.

“If I am a transgender boy and know nobody, and then I physically do not meet a boy’s standards, I am in a difficult situation. Either I do not meet the standards and take the right grade or I endanger my own privacy and tell my teacher that I was actually born a girl, “Baum said, adding that this can lead to bullying of the transgender student.

When a student who identifies as non-binary is forced to select a male or female for the BMI assessment, Baum says, he forces them to claim an identity that is not theirs.

“It’s just important that children feel the school seeing where they are going,” Baum said. “By recognizing non-binary people and using the correct pronouns, that is a huge recognition of a person’s reality and experience, and it confirms.”

Some say BMI is not even an accurate measure of fitness

BMI is often used in the US to measure obesity. You divide your weight (in pounds) by your height (in inches) squared and multiply that number by 703. If the resulting number is 30 or higher, a person is considered obese. But in recent years BMI has been examined because it does not distinguish between fat and muscle, which can be a problem for athletic people.

Even former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger would be considered obese when he won the Olympia top bodybuilding title in 1974, Schwarzenegger spokesperson told the Associated Press.

“Whether the state uses fitness tests or not, Governor Schwarzenegger believes that the most important thing is that our students have access to daily physical education classes to promote a healthy and fit lifestyle,” said the Schwarzenegger spokesperson.

