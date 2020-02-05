California can interrupt student testing for bullying

(Shutterstock)

By CUNEYT DIL Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, California (AP) – Government Gavin Newsom, California, wants to pause student physical education tests for three years because of bullying concerns and the test that discriminates against discriminating and non-binary students. The move also comes after annual test results show that a growing percentage of students do not score well.

H.D. Palmer, spokesman for the Ministry of Finance, said the state has received complaints that the measurement of the body mass index by the current study is discriminatory for non-binary students. A measurement calculated based on weight and height, BMI screenings require that students select ‘male’ or ‘female’, he said.

Annual state reports of the fitness test since the 2014-2015 school year show a steady decline in the proportion of students who score healthily, according to an assessment by The Associated Press. In particular, student scores have fallen in the fitness test category that measures “aerobic capacity” – which can be tested in a mile or other method. Other categories also test for flexibility and exercises such as push-ups.

In the past five years, the percentage of fifth graders who score healthily in the aerobic category has fallen by 3.3 percentage points. In the seventh and ninth grade the drops are 4.4 percentage points and 3.8 percentage points respectively. Meanwhile, the percentage of students identified as “needing improvement” and having a “health risk” has risen: by 3.3 percentage points among the fifth graders, 4.4 for the seventh graders and 3.8 among the ninth graders.

The Ministry of Education did not immediately respond to those results.

During the suspension of the proposed physical fitness test program, the state would investigate whether the current test should be adjusted or redrawn, Palmer said. The school tests, which started in 1998, can include a one-mile run, push-ups and other measurements.

Physical education lessons, however, remain a requirement for graduation.

The proposal, which was first reported by Politico, was hidden in the Newsom training budget for next year.

National school districts use such tests, and the exercise can inform growing children about potential health problems, experts say. But the results of tests and BMI measurements should not be used to diagnose health risks, according to the Society of Health and Physical Educators.

“The issue of BMI screening plays a role in the problems of both body shaming and bullying,” Palmer also wrote in an email.

Bodybuilder and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger had various school fitness initiatives during his tenure. He said through a spokesperson that physical education lessons should have the highest priority.

“Whether the state uses fitness tests or not, Governor Schwarzenegger believes that the most important thing is that our students have access to daily physical education classes to promote a healthy and fit lifestyle,” said Daniel Ketchell, a spokesperson for Schwarzenegger.

Ketchell agreed that BMI screenings are defective. He said, for example, that the 6-foot-2-inch and 240-pound Schwarzenegger would have been officially classified as obese when he was the top bodybuilding title of Mr. Olympia won.