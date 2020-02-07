California area code 2020: vote in the presidential area code

Californians will vote for presidential candidates on March 3. This is how the 2020 presidential primaries work in California.

The primaries for the Republican Party, the Green Party, and the Peace and Freedom Party are for members only. No exceptions.

If you want to vote in these three area codes, register again and join this party. The last day you can register online or change your party is February 18th. If you miss the deadline, you can still register in person at your local polling station.

But not every party has a member-only policy.

Democratic, American, independent and libertarian parties welcome the fact that people who are registered as No Party Preferences (ie people without a political party) are allowed to vote in their primaries. However, you must request the desired ballot paper.

If your registrar has sent you a postcard, fill it out and send it back. If you missed your county deadline or accidentally received a ballot without a presidential candidate, you can still call your county or email to resolve the issue. Or just ask for it when you vote in person.

Watch the video above for more information. And learn more at calmatters.org.