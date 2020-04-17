California AB5 Gig Economy Economy Law Now Protects Music Workers

Members of the live music industry celebrate an agreement that was reached today on pending amendments to the recently introduced concert economy law in California, Assembly Bill 5 (AB5).

AB5 was created in response to carpooling services like Uber and Lyft, trying to make it more difficult for concert-based companies to position drivers as independent contractors, who do not have benefits such as perks, location of appropriate employees. But due to the nature of their work, a myriad of members of the musical community have been incorporated into the law, thanks to broad legal wording. Original version of AB5 could be seen as a victory for carpool drivers, but not for freelance and smaller-scale artists, who could have been forced to offer full employee wages to any crew member , producer or songwriter who worked for them on a contractual basis. For artists who are financially unable to bear the higher costs of paid employment, many may have been excluded from their careers.

Many workers in the industry have lived in a state of great fear and uncertainty since COVID-19 forced America inside – and the idea that this law was not in their favor had worsened things. But the reworked language of Friday’s law allows most music professionals to access the Borello test again, which decides whether a person is an employer instead of an independent contractor, to determine the classification of the used for live performances and studio recordings.

The good news for music professionals comes at a convenient time: this weekend would have been the second weekend of Coachella, which, like all other mass events, was bypassed by the calendar with coronavirus.

Exactly a year ago, around 99,000 music fans invaded the Empire Polo Field in the California desert to attend the festival. Artists, young and old, were preparing for a niche that is said to launch careers to another level, and their teams depended on pay day. No one could have expected the year 2020 to come – this tour, which heats up alongside the festival season, would take the huge success it has. In an uncertain time filled with anxiety, the victory at AB5 could simply make things a little brighter for artists sitting at home, worried about the post-pandemic future.

The new language has been approved by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), the Music Artists Coalition (MAC), the Independent Music Professionals United (IMPU), the Songwriters of North America (SONA), the American Federation of Musicians (AFM), the Recording Academy, International Allegiance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and Teamsters.