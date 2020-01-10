Calgary's small hockey week will lead by example

Loading...

The numbers make it as big as it gets.

Eight days …

Fifty-seven divisions …

About the same number of jobs in the city …

And about 850 games on the program.

All of this provides a lot of fun for up to 12,000 players – consisting of 650 teams – participating in the 2020 edition of Calgary of the ESSO Minor Hockey Week.

“It’s more than a hockey event – I think it’s going to be a community event,” said Kevin Kobelka, executive director of Hockey Calgary. “All children talk about it and the families are eager to go out and support it. You see the grandmothers and the aunts and uncles going out. It is a community event that everyone is talking about.

“In a sense, it brings community together.”

In a great way too.

ESSO Minor Hockey Week is considered the largest hockey tournament in the world.

The 2007 tournament even brought the record ice.

And although the statistics have not yet returned to meet that high standard, they are still remarkable, but only tell part of the story of the value that the city brings through the annual celebration of hockey for Calgary boys and – girls.

“For me, hockey is about building future leaders in our community,” said Kobelka. “Our program is going to generate a few players who earn a living through hockey, but for the most part, our program is going to help develop skills and leadership for future leaders in Calgary. There are many people who have gone through our program and who are now leaders in our community.

“If we can help that on the road and develop those skills, then that’s what it’s all about.

“And as an organization, ESSO Minor Hockey Week is our flagship event.”

All teams – from beginner to atom, pee, bantam, dwarf and junior – are guaranteed at least two games in the week-long tournament.

But of course, as long as you keep winning, hopefully you will continue to play the championship game – and ultimately the title – of your division.

“ESSO Minor Hockey Week is all about performance,” agreed Kobelka. “But we hope everyone runs away like a champion who has learned to lose gracefully and win with humility.”

The opening ceremonies will take place on Friday at 7.15 pm. at the Don Hartman North East Sportsplex.

They will include guest speakers and banner representatives.

That is followed by the game play of the tournament at 7:30 PM. by a Midget 4 division collision between Springbank 4 Green and McKnight 4.

“It’s one of our non-body check departments,” said Kobelka. “We have seen significant growth in that field of hockey in recent years, so we want to show it and show people.”

It is the 41st edition of the tournament, made possible by Imperial Oil and thousands of hard-working, hockey-loving citizens of Calgary.

“We couldn’t do it without the volunteers,” Kobelka added. “One thing I want to keep driving home is that we are a volunteer organization. The coaches, the managers, the scorekeepers … they put in their valuable volunteer time to support the youth.

“That is a tribute to the passion and spirit of hockey in Canada.”

