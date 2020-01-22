Calgary Stampeders o-line is taking shape with signature by Kasitati

One of the most striking things about Nila Kasitati’s 2019 season was how much he improved.

If you looked at the starting gear of the Calgary Stampeders at the end of the season and compared him to the player who won the course at the start of the year, it almost looked like they were two different players.

By the end of October, Kasitati had turned himself into a real force and kept Bo Levi Mitchell safe from some of the most accomplished and aggressive defensive goals in the world.

That progress made the re-signing of Kasitati a priority for the Stampeders this season, and on Wednesday they did it, ending the 26-year-old for another season.

As Kasitati explained, a large part of that improvement was just getting used to playing with tackle. He previously played on the inside of the attack line at the University of the University of Oklahoma, and moving outside was a big change.

“I felt that it was more to reach the tackle position and that it is different than playing in the interior,” Kasitati said. “You have guys who are there and you play against athletic guys that you have to take into account, and speed is also a big factor. Once I got used to it and didn’t think about things, things went a little easier.”

With Kasitati registered for 2020, it has become a lot easier to figure out what the O-line of the Stamps will look like next season.

Ucambre Williams signed earlier in the off season and was planning to tackle training camp last year and only return to middle position when Brad Erdos was injured.

That means that Williams and Kasitati will probably be the starting gear, while a combination of Canadians Ryan Sceviour, Shane Bergman, Justin Lawrence and Brad Erdos will play the three internal positions.

It also means that Derek Dennis all-star left is almost certainly on its way to a free agency. Dennis is only 31 years old and still has a lot of football at home and will certainly get a large supply of money from somewhere – he is one of the absolute best in his position in recent seasons and played at the end of 2019 due to injury – but it seems that his run in Calgary is probably over.

The stamps have a good, young core, and that also applies to Kasitati.

Next season should not have the same adjustment as 2019, especially if quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell can stay healthy. As much as learning the tackle position was part of Kasitati’s improvement process, switching between protecting Mitchell and backup Nick Arbuckle also had to be challenges.

“Certainly, especially for tackles,” Kasitati said. “Guys can sit deeper in the bag or they do different things. You have to get used to that, that’s one of the things you have to do.”

