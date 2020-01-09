CALGARY STAMPEDERS COMMENTS: CFL Commish monitors the situation in the stadium

Loading...

Randy Ambrosie wants to see the Calgary Stampeders play in a modern stadium.

The CFL commissioner is open about the need for a new football stadium in Calgary, or at least some important improvements to the aging McMahon stadium.

However, so far there have been no substantial discussions about how McMahon can be replaced.

“It certainly comes every time I set foot in Calgary,” Ambrosie said this week of the winter meetings of the CFL. “We were there for Gray Cup and it was not really a good time (to discuss formal public funding). I had the mayor sit next to me more than once and did not take the opportunity, because the hospitality that Calgarians showed really was a rock-star status.

“I would like to see the Stamps play in an ultra-modern, beautiful stadium and I would like their fans to be treated to a new stadium. There will come a time and I’ll take my queues from (Calgary Sports & Entertainment executives) ) when they think it’s time for me to be a man who makes a little noise and tries to stimulate a positive discussion. “

Although CSEC reached an agreement with the city for municipal funding to go to a new arena for the Flames, Hitmen and Roughnecks, there has not been much discussion about a new football stadium.

Realistically, public money is needed for every new facility. CFL’s revenues will not cover the tens of millions of dollars – perhaps a little too few things – that are needed to build a modern stadium.

However, a new stadium will soon be needed. McMahon Stadium has been around since 1960 and lacks modern amenities. At the very least, expensive renovations will be needed at McMahon within the next decade.

“I think at some point we have to join forces with the stamps and really go to the city, go to the province and perhaps look the most successful franchise in our competition in the last 20 years, one of the best runs franchises in our competition, I think at some point you have to say, “They definitely deserve to play in a facility that matches a team of their content,” Ambrosie said. “I would like to see that happen, but you have to choose your places and there was clearly just an agreement for a new arena and I understand that that is clearly in full swing.”

BEAUTIFUL RETURN

The Stampeders got a nice return from the Redblacks when they swapped back Nick Arbuckle to Ottawa last week.

The Redblacks wanted exclusive rights to negotiate with Arbuckle, who made it clear that he wants a starting job, which was not possible in Calgary with Bo Levi Mitchell on the depth chart for him. To get those rights, the Redblacks sent the stamps their third round pick in the 2020 CFL design, and they will also trade first round picks with the Stampeders when Arbuckle signs again.

It was a nice premium for a man who would become a free agent within a month, but Stamps president / GM John Hufnagel could point to the deal the Edmonton Eskimos made to get the rights to Mike Reilly from the B.C. Lions back in 2013.

“It was nice that Nick played at the high level that he made all this possible,” said Hufnagel. “When I spoke to the interested people, I said,” Let’s just do what they did with Mike Reilly a few years ago, when Mike was a newcomer and Edmonton appeared and wanted exclusivity to talk to him for the free agency. “

“It was a very similar trade.”

The stamps are hopeful that, with Arbuckle gone, last year’s third stringer, Montell Cozart, will be able to play the number 2 quarterback role.

“I have to sign Montell again, but he wanted to know what Nick was doing,” Hufnagel said. “We will contact his agent when I return from this trip.”

WAITING

The Stamps still haven’t heard from Cory Greenwood about whether he wants to play next season.

The experienced linebacker had a great start to the 2019 season, but stingers almost finished his season and he later admitted that he needed some time to think about his future.

“I don’t want to say too much because he took this time to decide,” Hufnagel said. “If his decision was:” Yes, I want to play again “, I would have to consult the doctors. He had a tough season at the end, he had a fantastic season at the start.”

daustin@postmedia.com

Tweets by DannyAustin_9