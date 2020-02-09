Calgary Roughnecks tear Riptide for the first win of the season at home

Finally … a win on the home floor.

That’s how the Calgary Roughnecks feel after scoring a 13-9 win over the New York Riptide on Saturday night in the Saddledome.

In their fourth National Lacrosse League this season in the Dome, the defending champions finally broke through for a much needed two-point shot at the Rough House, thanks mainly to a 60-minute effort for 12,384 fans.

“It’s been a while,” Roughneck’s head coach Curt Malawsky said. “We have lost our last four games with a total of six goals (including three by five goals at the Saddledome), so it was difficult. You play really clean games and lose with one. (Saturday), it wasn’t the cleanest game, but the competition level was really good. “

That was for sure, breaking a skid with three games and improving the Roughnecks to 3-4 in the season, while losing the Riptide expansion to 1-8 in their first year.

Best of all for the home team was that there were no problems here.

They scraped thread-to-thread – with rookie Haiden Dickson even exchanging punches with hardnose Andrew Suitor – and delivered the piece unlike earlier attempts this season.

“When teams are running, we are going after ourselves – I don’t want to use the word ‘panic’, but I can’t think of a better word – maybe ‘shell shocked’,” Rigger’s sniper Rhys Duch said. “They scored a few goals in a row – Connor Kelly had a great game ahead of them (with four goals). But we weathered the storm and went on our own in the fourth quarter when it counted. And that shows the resilience we need to make the play-offs. “

Duch himself can be thanked for showing the way.

The famous gallery of honor looked like his old self in his third game back from an off-season surgical operation.

The veteran shot two goals and had four assists in the win.

On the other side of the age spectrum, Tyler Pace turned a hat trick in just 91 seconds during a flurry of fun in the third quarter that marked the difference in the game.

“I had a few chances early on, and their keeper made some good saves,” said Pace, who wore an ear-to-ear grin on his face after the game. “Then I got the opportunity to get out of the gate quickly (7:12 in the second quarter) and got a good pass from (Zach) Currier and finished it, and then I just went a bit,” said Pace . “I got two open tins one after the other, and luckily for me, they fell.”

Shane Simpson also had a great game for the home team, adding two of the team’s first three goals, both in terms of transitions to carbon-copys.

“I thought Pace scored some really big goals for us in the third quarter when they made a big push, so I thought he was really good there,” Malawsky said. “I thought Simpson was running up and down on the floor – his competitive level is contagious.”

Dan Taylor also scored with two goals, Zach Herreweyers, Dereck Downs, Mitch Wilde and – in an empty net – Eli Salama.

So the Roughnecks could get the offensive touch when they needed it, even though they were without Dane Dobbie again. The captain and the scoring spark served the last game of his suspension of six games Saturday.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Christian Del Bianco saw 54 shots in the net in the win.

On the other hand, his Riptides counterpart, Alex Buque, took the loss despite 38 saves.

“It’s important for us to get a head start there in the fourth quarter,” Pace said. “We had trouble until late in the game and couldn’t close them. Having a head start in the fourth quarter and keeping that, that was great for us.”

The head coach agreed.

“You are not always going to be at your best for 60 minutes,” Malawsky said. “And I liked that. We had good stretching exercises and then they went on. Our boys did not panic at all. Have we played a completely positive game of 60 minutes? From a mental point of view we were so good.

“I am pleased with the boys’ efforts.”

They were all happy after the game, sporting smile to prove that things see the reigning champions after many setbacks with suspension, injury and misery on the home floor.

“Absolute relief,” Duch added. “It’s your home floor – it should be an advantage, and it is. So now let’s get started.”

The following for the Roughnecks is a game against the host Georgia Swarm on Saturday, February 22 (5:00 PM, B / R Live).

