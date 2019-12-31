Calgary police hope to return stolen superhero comics to "a kid out there" in Calgary

Loading...

First Nation police on the western edge of Calgary are looking for help in returning some stolen comics to their rightful owner, a person they think is a child or a teenager.

The Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service confiscated the comic book collection during a drug failure.

"There are 33 Marvel comics, mostly Avengers and Captain America and a few other series, and all are in very good to perfect condition," said Cpl. John Prystayko said. "And my research shows that they all date from 2014 [15, 16] and are therefore not particularly old."

CONTINUE READING:

"I'm at over 4,000": A look at the comic fandom



The comics are still not particularly valuable. Prystayko estimates that they are worth about $ 300, but the officer is keen to bring them back to their owner as the comics may be important to them.

"I think the reason I'm a policeman is because my house was broken into when I was a little guy and the police couldn't find anything," said Prystayko. "I think there is a child out there who would really like to have it back, that's for sure."

The story continues under the advertisement

Anyone who knows something that could help return the comics to their owner is asked to contact the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service.

CONTINUE READING:

The family inherits the man's remarkable comic collection, which is expected to raise $ 2 million at auction



"With this collection, I removed a remarkable item from the collection," said Prystayko. "If you want to request these items, you only have to identify what is not here. It would be very obvious to the owner."

Prystayko said that if the owner does not respond, he will donate to the collection of a shelter for women.

"Give it to some children who are going through some difficult times," he said. "That's what you ask when you ask me."

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR