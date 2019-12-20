Calgary police are looking for suspects who have withdrawn from circulation – Calgary

Loading...

Published on December 20, 2019 at 12:22 pm

Calgary police are looking for a woman who is believed to be involved in several burglaries.

On December 4, officers were transferred to a home in Block 0-100 on Coverdale Place N.E. called. after reports of a break-in.

Police said no one was at home at the time of the incident, but the homeowners found that the rooms had been ransacked and jewelry stolen when they got home.

Security photos showed a woman approaching the front door, looking through the windows and knocking on the door, the police said. She can then be seen walking as three men force their way into the apartment, according to the police.

According to the police, the woman is wearing a large white parka with black zippers, black pants, black shoes, black gloves and a face full of clothes.

The police believe that she is connected to at least six other R&D incidents in the home.

Calgary police said city R&D activity increased 51 percent in the first seven months of 2019, compared to the five-year average.

