Calgary MLS revenue year after year higher in 2019

After starting the year with sales far behind the year before, Calgary’s MLS housing market overtook and exceeded sales in 2018.

It was a small year-on-year increase (1.38 percent) but nevertheless a rise in a market that has plummeted dramatically since the recession.

The increase in sales came from a strong increase in December, with 858 sales compared to 794 in December 2018, with increases in single-family, apartment and semi-detached housing categories.

“Price reductions, lower mortgage rates and some modest improvements in full-time employment have contributed to the growth in demand in the city. Reductions in supply also contribute to the slow adaptation to more stable housing market conditions, ”said Ann-Marie Lurie, chief economist at the Calgary Real Estate Board.

“Because the oversupply in the market continues to decline, we should see more price stabilization. The circumstances, however, continue to favor the buyer and this weighs on prices. “

The city-wide benchmark price last month was $ 418,500, compared to $ 424,600 in December 2018.

“Total prices in 2019 decreased by three percent compared to last year’s level. The total price adjustment has been a 10 percent decrease since the 2014 slowdown in the energy sector,” said Lurie. “Although there are signs of stabilization conditions vary considerably by location, price range and product type.

“Improvements in the resale market were mainly caused by cheaper products or areas where price decreases were sufficient to bring more buyers back to the market.”

In terms of what 2020 has in store for the MLS market, CREB is presenting its 2020 housing forecast report on January 14.

For more information, visit www.crebforecast.com