The claim by an accused murderer that another man slapped the fatal machete blow to his roommate’s neck was rejected by a Calgary judge on Tuesday.

And justice Keith Yamauchi also rejected claims that Jonathan Sylvester acted in self-defense when he killed Jordan Frydenlund.

The Court of Queen’s Court found Sylvester, 42, guilty of second-degree murder in the murder of Frydenlund on October 27, 2017.

In a lengthy written judgment, parts of which were read by Yamauchi in court, the Calgary judge rejected Sylvester’s testimony that a second roommate, Warren Swampy, struck the fatal blow.

“This court does not believe Mr. Sylvester’s testimony,” Yamauchi said.

“His story is far-fetched and when the Crown challenged him on certain aspects, he appeared in this court to make things up.”

The judge said that much of the evidence in the case was not controversial, because both Swampy and Sylvester explained that the suspect was angry at Frydenlund’s bullying.

That day, the deceased had attacked a guest in their Kingsland apartment, Patrick Piche, and Swampy in separate incidents.

When Sylvester came home to the suite, he noticed that both men were seriously injured and angry. He decided that he would throw Frydenlund out of the apartment, the judge noted.

Yamauchi discovered that it was Sylvester who decided to remove Frydenlund and the girlfriend of the deceased from the apartment because, despite his enormous size, at the moment he was 6 ft. 4 inches and 280-290 pounds, Swampy would not stand up to the smaller man.

“Mr. Swampy would simply not have had the courage to suggest that from his entire story,” the judge said.

He also rejected arguments from lawyer Michael Oykhman that Sylvester was too drunk to form the necessary intention for murder.

“The evidence for this court does not show that Mr. Sylvester was in a state of advanced intoxication in the time before and while killing Mr. Frydenlund,” he said.

“Mr. Sylvester’s behavior after the murder flies in the face of someone in a state of advanced intoxication.”

Yamauchi noted that the murderer could flee the scene with his girlfriend and Swampy, throw away the machete, and call a taxi from outside a nearby home with the address.

And as for self-defense, the judge said, while Frydenlund approached Sylvester aggressively when he discovered that his property was being thrown in the garbage behind their building, the perpetrator’s use of the machete was not to defend himself.

“Mr. Sylvester’s standout from Mr. Frydenlund with the machete was not a defensive maneuver at all, but an offensive.”

A date for condemning entries by Oykhman and prosecutors Melissa Bond and Trevor Fik will be set on Friday.

