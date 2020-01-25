Calgary Hitmen to greet builder Kelly Kisio

If you made a list of people who had a real impact on the Calgary Hitmen in the past two decades, Kelly Kisio would be at the top.

Possibly the very best.

On Friday, the Hitmen announced that they would greet him on a large scale for his contributions, making him the third person – and first non-player – to receive the “Forever A Hitmen” honor.

Although he spent nearly two decades at the club and was the general manager of the club for 15 years until the season of the Western Hockey League 2013-14 when he became president of the club for hockey activities, Kisio insisted that honor be a major surprise came.

“It’s completely unexpected,” Kisio said Friday in a break from his current job as a professional scout for the Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL. “I was just working on my business, and it was falling out of the blue.”

In almost two decades with the Hitmen, Kisio was one of the leaders in an organization that would win an average of 42 games per season and twice conquer the Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions – first in 1999 and then again in 2010.

The Hitmen also qualified 17 times for the play-offs in 18 seasons, a remarkable series of consistency.

In addition to his GM duties, Kisio was also Hitmen’s head coach from ’04 to ’08, who led the team to 166 victories in the regular season during his tenure.

When he looks back on his time in Calgary, there is no need for one specific moment. There are many of them.

“A few Memorial Cups there, competition championships … they were pretty exciting,” Kisio said. “What always stands out is seeing these young boys grow as the year progresses. They come in at 4 PM, and after a month they want to go home half the time, but you let them stay a little longer and longer, and then they go home for Christmas, and they can’t wait to go back.

“They come back, and they leave, and they grow up – from 16 to 20 is a big leap for them – and it’s exciting to see that happen and see them move on to bigger and better things, whether it’s the NHL is either a lawyer or doctor or whatever they become. That is what strikes me the most. “

Kisio was honored twice as the winner of the Lloyd Saunders Memorial trophy – in ’03 -’04 and ’08 -’09 – going to the WHL director of the year.

When the banner with its name on it is raised to the rafters, he joins two players that he had an integral hand in bringing to life the Hitmen – Ryan Getzlaf and Andrew Ladd.

There is something special about that.

“I actually exchanged for Andrew when he was 17 years old,” said Kisio. “And (Getzlaf), we saw him when he was 5-feet-6 when we got him from Regina, but he had a lot of skill. He wasn’t very tall, but then you see him grow and both became the players and leaders they became. That was pretty exciting. “

