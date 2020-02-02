Calgary Hitmen bounce back with shutout from Red Deer Rebels

One night the Calgary Hitmen laid an egg and were locked out by the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The following afternoon, they thoroughly dominated the Red Deer Rebels and shutout themselves 5-0.

It was a bit of a roller coaster weekend for the Hitmen (27-16-5), but Saturday afternoon’s dominance of the rebels (17-26-5) was a long way towards removing the disappointment of the crooked loss of Friday night for the wheat Kings.

And look, this is junior hockey. Bad games are going to happen. Good ones too.

The two games this weekend may have ended with extremely different scoring lines, but head coach Steve Hamilton believes this doesn’t tell the whole story.

“I thought we had cashed in a number of opportunities today. We looked pretty good last night and looked back at it, yes, it was 4-0, but if you capitalize early, the potential changes a little, “Hamilton said.” Today we were just a little stable on the pedal and we have a few of those opportunities that we missed last night. “

When the Hitmen look at the big picture, they have won five of their last six games and seven of their last 10. They are a better – and healthier – team than a few months ago.

The only problem is that the teams they are trying to catch in the Central Division of the WHL also drive pretty hot. Despite their recent streak, the Hitmen made only one point on the Lethbridge Hurricanes last week. The 65 points of the Hurricanes are in third place in the Central Division, while the 59 points of the Hitmen are in the first Wild Card position.

But whether or not the Calgary crew can capture their division of rivals, there is much to encourage. Saturday’s victory not only saw Jack McNaughton stop all 14 shots fired on his way to pick up a shutout, but also saw Carson Focht pick up his 23rd and 24th goals of the season, while Jackson van de Leest also scored twice, for his second and third of the campaign.

The Hitmen receive contributions from up and down in their line-up and with former leader of Tri-City Americans Kyle Olson who wants to make his debut soon after his takeover on the trading deadline, there are reasons for real optimism.

A bad loss against the Wheat Kings on Friday does not change that.

“Last night was just a difficult match,” said van de Leest. “Today we really put it on the defensive side and a nice shutout for Jack, so he also played phenomenally. In general, we were able to implement the small points of our game plan just as much better today.

“We try to keep it the same. Not too high, not too low. “

The game was also the first ‘Every Child Matters’ game, presented by Siksika Health Services in collaboration with Siksika Child & Family Services and First Nations Health Consortium, and included performances of Blackfoot dancers, traditional Blackfoot food and radio broadcast in Blackfoot.

“I think it’s a great initiative, the first opportunity to do that, but as a team we had the opportunity to experience some of the cultural things,” Hamilton said. “It was great. The broadcast of the game in Blackfoot was pretty neat for everyone involved.”

