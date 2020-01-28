Calgary Hitmen beats Red Deer Rebels again, winning the third consecutive

If the Calgary Hitmen go up in the rankings, they have to start running.

A winning series of three games is not a bad way to start.

On Sunday afternoon, the Hitmen (25-15-5) surpassed the Red Deer Rebels (15-25-5) for the second time in as many days, en route to a hot second period en route to a 5-2 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome .

The Hitmen are still facing a tough climb as they catch the Medicine Hat Tigers and move from a wild card spot to third place in the Central Division of the WHL, but they give themselves a chance.

Perhaps most importantly, they have only allowed two goals per match during this series of three matches. That is something Hitmen coach Steve Hamilton says that is absolutely necessary for the chances of his team in the future.

“We are not what I would consider a high-octane attack,” Hamilton said. “We have to work for our offense and we have to work for our goals and we’ve talked about three being the real magic number. On average, we score just over three and give up around three.

“It is super important that the defense of our team must continue to improve and (we get) timely attack and good targeting. I thought we had a little bit of everything this weekend. “

It would be easy for the Hitmen to look at the rankings and see themselves in no man’s land. There is no way they fall out of a play-off position – the rebels should overtake them, and they are 20 points back – but they are also seven points behind the Tigers for third place in the Central Division.

The Hitmen have a game in hand for the Tigers, but they still have to get warm and stay warm if they want to catch them.

As it stands, the most likely opponent of the first-round play-off for the Hitmen is the Winnipeg Ice, which they will welcome in the Saddledome next Wednesday in the second of a five-match home stand.

“If you look at the scenario, if it were to play today, the next two teams we play could be first-round opponents,” Hamilton said. “It is a very, very useful homestand here and many high-quality opponents are coming through, so we will practice here for a few days and then start again on Wednesday.”

Sunday’s victory offered some real reasons to feel encouraged about the Hitmen as they entered their stretch run, and it wasn’t just the score.

It was also that the Hitmen received goals from five different players, including the first of the season from defender Dakota Krebbs early in the second period.

Both teams looked flat in the first 20 minutes, but the sweet snipe from Krebbs at just 1:02 in the second seemed to open the locks.

Riley Stotts scored his 22nd of the season for the Hitmen just three and a half minutes later. After Zak Smith recovered one for the rebels, Riley Fiddler-Schultz restored the two goals of the Hitmen with only 6:34 in the second period.

Orca Wiesblatt and Josh Prokop added two more in the third, and the Hitmen were largely able to cruise until the last buzzer.

With three consecutive victories under their belt, the Hitmen have the chance to make some real noise at the remaining three games in their home position.

“If we start playing well, I think we are in a groove,” Stotts said. “That’s one thing we’re working on, being consistent, so (these three wins) have been huge for us and we have to keep doing that.”

