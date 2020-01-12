Calgary Flames triumph in the battle for Alberta

The stakes were high.

Really high.

And the storylines?

Endless. A duel to see who would first claim in the Pacific Division, brag the newest Battle of Alberta, both clubs try to keep their winning streaks, matched clubs, former players playing their former teams – everything.

It also met the billing. End-to-end action of the puck drop, highlights-reel goals, mistakes, old school hits; the late match at Hockey Night in Canada was definitely worth keeping up with and the kind of match fans were running away from being satisfied.

Calgary Flames fans, in particular, because the home team managed the game when it mattered and captured a 4-3 win – and the first place in the division, improving to 25-17-5 and winning their second consecutive game against the Oilers after a 5-1 victory on December 27 at Rogers Place.

They also won their fifth consecutive victory, period, and are still unbeaten in 2020.

There was a lot going on around this night, including a certain series at the end of the second period in which Matthew Tkachuk sent Zack Kassian into the boards, which made the Oilers furious. (The two have something, ahem, history.) After receiving a quick shot from Connor McDavid, Tkachuk turned around and discovered that Kassian was pulling on his sweater and trying to get a rise from the Flames winger.

When he did not take the bait, the lively Kassian began to unleash blows.

The officials released the two games and only tagged Kassian with a 10-minute misconduct and a double minor for roughing.

During the subsequent power play, the Flames scored what looked like the game’s winning goal only 39 seconds in the third period when Elias Lindholm stopped his second strike of the night past Mikko Koskinen.

“If he doesn’t want to be hit, stay off the job,” Tkachuk said about Kassian. “I caught him there three times, you’d think he’d learn after the first one.

“And if he wants to react like this, we’ll take the powerplay.”

Kassian felt different.

“I grew up with the mentality, the game in the game, he got me a little earlier,” said Kassian. “But the second time I grew up that you don’t let people take advantage of you. Whatever the situation, I think they were targeted hits. You are behind the net and in a way it looks like Raffi Torres style. But I am a bigger man and don’t get the biggest impact.

“If you hit like that, you have to ring the bell now and then. I’m not the first to say that … when he got me in the third, he followed me into the corner … we lost the game, It’s all right, but all in all he’s just a young punk who has to figure out that aspect in the game. It’s sad because he’s a pretty good player. He’s a p – to be honest. definition of it, he would not fight me two years ago and said I was a third liner.

“I have 13 goals, what’s his excuse now?”

At that time there was still a lot of time to turn the tide.

They didn’t do that.

Instead, Cam Talbot played 29 of 32 saves while Tkachuk delivered Kassian in the final minutes for a good measure. (Kassian also had a chance of redemption, a partial escape, and releasing a shot on the blocker side of Talbot.)

The game started at breakneck speed, with the flames dictating the game, although the Oilers, tired after four games and a record of 3-0-1 in that period, quickly caught up.

Lindholm had put the Flames on the board with 4:04 expired in the first period, but Ryan Nugent-Hopkins responded 1:03 later from the crowds.

Then Connor McDavid does what Connor McDavid does: gain speed in the fall (Sportsnet’s statistics team hit him at 44.2 kilometers per hour) and create an escape from a Milan Lucic, then Noah Hanifin sales and roofing on Talbot. With ease.

Johnny Gaudreau tied it up for the first period.

Fancy a pattern?

It went back and forth, continuing into the second period when Nugent-Hopkins opened the middle frame on a series in which a back-checking Gaudreau saw a band in the defense zone and Kailer Yamamoto jumped. He gave Nugent-Hopkins the gimme and caught an unsuspecting Talbot.

But back-to-back goals from the Flames did well, as Dube tied the score 3-3 at the 11:34 point of the second and Lindholm did the rest.

“There are many story lines, there is no doubt about that,” interim head coach Geoff Ward had said earlier in the day. “But for us it is nice that the Battle (of Alberta) is relevant again. It clearly means something in terms of rankings and placement and all that stuff. It will be fun. I mean, the biggest thing for us is that we need to prepare to play our game, it is one game out of 82.

“It has a little extra juice because it is a rivalry.”

And the next one comes immediately after the NHL all-star break in Edmonton on January 29.

Kanderson@postmedia.com

twitter.com/KDotAnderson