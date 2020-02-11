SAN JOSE – With one of his teammates suffering from the flu, he was back in the line-up.

With one of the referees in favor of the policy for late change, he scored a shift with two go-to boys from Calgary Flames.

Zac Rinaldo made the best of both.

The spark plug of the spark plug scored once and assisted in another because the lows of the Flames caused most of the attacking damage in Monday’s 6-2 win over the sharks at the SAP Center in San Jose.

Fellow-sixth six types of Milan Lucic, Tobias Rieder and Mark Jankowski also tickled the Men in Teal, while all-star Matthew Tkachuk booked a spot – another spot – at the peak-of-season highlight shows with an in-between legs, beauty under the bar and Mikael Backlund complete the score.

Those are back-to-back offensive outbursts for the Flames, who broke out of a three-game slip with Saturday’s 6-2 win in Vancouver.

With Sam Bennett sick, Rinaldo returned to the San Jose line-up after sitting four times in a row – and seven of the last eight – as a healthy scratch.

He wasted no time building a business he deserves to keep a place for.

He registered an assist at his first service of the evening.

He had a goal on his third.

The truth is, Flames interim head coach Geoff Ward actually tried to get Rinaldo off the ice just before he scored to give his crew a 3-0 lead over the 9:23 opening seal mark.

The reunited top trio of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm jumped on the boards at a break, but the referee ruled that Lindholm’s change was too slow, sent him back to the bench and insisted that Rinaldo stay.

The flames responded with an attacking flurry from the faceoff, with Gaudreau eventually No. 36 for a one-timer for his third count of the season.

At that time, Rinaldo had two points, three shots and one hit in just 1:49 of icetime.

Impressive.

The Flames placed the first ink on Monday’s score sheet thanks to the marker of their second power-play unit, with Mikael Backlund finding Lucic for a re-direct back door.

The visitors doubled the lead just 34 seconds later – Rinaldo moved to Jankowski in the slot and Rieder cleared the end boards after the center flew wide.

After dug a 3-0 hole, the host Sharks dropped thanks to markers from their star defenders – Erik Karlsson scored on a bouncing shot for the first break, while Brent Burns found the man’s second advantage.

Jankowski recovered a little cushion on a two-on-one with Lucic, with the pass that bounced off his skate and then his middle section before deceiving Sharks net-less Aaron Dell.

With an assist, Lucic should have completed the Gordie Howe Hat-Trick, except that he was only given a small punishment for roughing when he had dropped his mittens earlier to wrestle with Stefan Noesen.

Potting Tkachuk’s third period was a stunning effect. The alternate captain of the flames cut toward the blue paint, stuck his stick between his own legs – just like he did on an overtime target in Nashville on Halloween night – and covered a shot.

Dirty.

During a scramble around the fold, Backlund cashed in on the second snipe of the night for Calgary’s second power-play unit.

The Flames continue this West Coast swing with Wednesday’s clash with the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center (8:00 PM, Sportsnet One / Sportsnet 960 The Fan.)

ICE PIECES

Buddy Robinson’s name appeared twice on Monday’s transaction sticker. The right winger was reassigned to the minors in the late morning – opened a spot on the roster for extra blue lining Alexander Yelesin – but was recalled only three plus hours later when defender Travis Hamonic was placed on an injured reserve.

