Calgary Flames seems to avoid post-week blues

Returning bye-bye weeks was not a particularly pleasant experience for the Calgary Flames in the past few seasons.

A year ago they came back from the all-star game and bye-bye week and immediately lost five of their next six games.

In 2018 it was even worse. They returned from their mini-vacations and immediately lost six games in a row – although four losses were in the extension or on shootouts.

The Flames cannot afford this type of slip-up this season. Not in an insanely tight Pacific Division where a grand total separates first place from fifth.

“We clearly talked about it,” said Flames head coach Geoff Ward. “We are now in the middle of a play-off race and every game is important to us, so we want to make sure we are ready to get off the break.

“It is not something we often talk about, but we want to be sure that we determine how we prepare to play and we always talk about it for us, but it is one game for us at the same time and now we want to ensure that we are ready to play against Tuesday (the St. Louis Blues).

“Go into a fight, just watch what systems are playing, work on some tactics. All those things, actually, to get the saw sharpened again. “

After the Western Conference have leading Blues roll into town for their first game after the day, and the game with all the stars should be more than enough to concentrate the Flames.

The fact that they have a follow-up match against the Oilers the following night in Edmonton should guarantee that they are locked up mentally.

Oilers Oscar Klefbom takes an elbow from Sam Bennett in Calgary on January 11, 2020.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

However, the Flames do not seem to take any risks.

They practiced almost an hour and a half on Sunday evening and will be back on ice on Monday afternoon.

“I think we had good practice today. A long, hard exercise and I think you need that, “said Flames center Sean Monahan. “I am not sure if we have ever had two training sessions in the past, but of course (this year) we will have two training sessions under our belt and a morning skate, so now it is an important time in the season.

“Every game is important, every team counts and now we as a team know what is at stake.”

The Flames are certainly aware of how things have gone at the moment in the last few seasons, although Mikael Backlund believes that last year was a lot better than the year before.

They just have to be even better this year if they want to keep pace with their rivals in the Pacific Division and ideally pull out of the pack soon.

That is the goal, and Backlund believes that the Flames have the right mentality to get it done.

“The year before (2017-18) was not what we wanted, but I thought we had learned from that last year and now we are a year older, a year wiser, a year more experienced,” Backlund said. “We know that we must come out stronger immediately. There are big games right away. “

AFFECTED

Kobe Bryant may have played in a different sport, but the boys in the Calgary Flames locker room were deeply affected by the news of his death – and eight others – in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning.

That is not surprising at all. Bryant was a global sports superstar whose impact went far beyond basketball.

“He is an icon,” said Monahan. “I think almost every athlete I know is someone who looked up to him. For me, the first basketball shirt I ever had was a Kobe shirt. He was someone I (gladly) saw play. “

Monahan was certainly not alone.

“It’s horrible. I just got stomach problems if I just thought about it,” Johnny Gaudreau said. “Just a great athlete, he has a family and really sad news. As an athlete you always fly and you go from here to there, so it’s really sad.

“I was a big fan of him, of course I watched a lot of his videos when he cheered for the (Philadelphia) Eagles when we went to do the Super Bowl run and he is a big Eagles fan, I loved to He was a big fan of women’s sport and things like that, so he did a lot for it … Many people will miss him, it’s a terrible day for the sports world. It’s just sad. “

Ward said the news had affected the entire dressing room.

“We have lost an icon,” said the coach. “We have lost a man who has become a world athlete. We spoke in our room today and many guys feel it, just how many a fan of our boys were from him. It is not only what he meant for the basketball world, but also what he meant for the sports world. He carried himself with a lot of class and … was a role model for many people. It was tragic. “

Buddy Robinson during the Winnipeg Jets training camp on September 16, 2017.

Post-media archives

REMEMBER

The Flames announced Sunday afternoon that they had recalled Buddy Robinson from the Stockton Heat.

The New Jersey resident leads this season with 16 goals in 40 games. The 28-year-old was signed by the Flames in 2018 after spending the previous season with the Winnipeg jets.

[email protected]

www.twitter.com/DannyAustin_9