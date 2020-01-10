Calgary Flames plans around Smitty's puck-handling capacity

Loading...

Should Mike Smith just start for Saturday’s Battle of Alberta, the game plan against former Calgary Flames goalkeeper is likely to focus on his puck handling.

The entire Scotiabank Saddledome has seen many of Smith’s performances when he was a member of the Flaming “C” and observed how the 37-year-old can drive if given the chance.

Smith sometimes behaves almost like a second defender on the ice, which is something the home team will brace for when he plays.

“With goalkeepers who play the puck well like Smitty, you have to make sure that you put it in places where he cannot reach it,” said Flames interim head coach Geoff Ward. “As we saw (Thursday) …”

The flames were burned on a game by Wild goalkeeper Alex Stalock in Calgary’s final 2-1 win.

Stalock benefited from a poorly timed change that led to a long stretch pass to Mats Zuccarello, who entered Cam Talbot all alone and grabbed the top corner.

“We cheated with a change … and Stalock played the stretch player great and it’s in our net,” added Ward. “Smitty has the same option. So we must be aware of that. “