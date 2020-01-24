Calgary father convicted of drunk driving in crash that killed daughter

Calgary father Michael Shaun Bomford showed no outward emotion on Friday when a judge discovered that his drunk driving caused the death of his daughter.

Justice Kristine Eidsvik decided that Bomford was behind the wheel of his Jeep when it lost control of McKnight Blvd. N.E. rolled over and ejected herself, daughter Meghan and her best friend, Kelsey Nelson.

The October 18, 2016, Meghan, 17, and seriously injured Nelson, now 19, crashed.

Eidsvik condemned Bomford on charges of causing an accident while carrying an illegal amount of alcohol in his blood and causing the death of his daughter and Nelson ‘s injuries.

He was also found guilty of allegations of dangerous driving resulting in death and personal injury.

Eidsvik rejected suggestions from defense lawyer James Wyman that Meghan or her friend could have been behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

Six tilt witnesses saw all three being thrown out of Bomford’s vehicle during the afternoon rush hour accident, but no one could say who was the driver at the time.

But Eidsvik agreed with the prosecutors Scott Wilson and Trevor Fik that text messages Meghan sent to her mother, Lisa Bomford, put the accused behind the wheel in the minutes before the crash.

The deceased sent texts at 4.27 pm and 4.44 pm. which indicates that her father was driving, but it seemed irritated that he had to take her and her friend to a police station, so that they could obtain record checks with which they could coach ringette.

Eidsvik said it would be pure speculation to suggest that Bomford had stopped and had one of the teenage girls run in the six minutes between the last text and the estimated time of the accident.

Bomford remains on bail pending a hearing on 29 May.

The aftermath of the fatal crash on McKnight Blvd. N.E.

