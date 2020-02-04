Calgary Dinos b-ball star Karl Tilleman to Canada West Hall of Fame

EDMONTON – In 2007, the University of Calgary celebrated its 40th anniversary with an online poll to determine its greatest athlete of all time.

A name emerged from a litany of deserving candidates: Karl Tilleman.

On Monday, Tilleman was announced as the last inductee in the West Hall of Fame of Canada, because his excellent university and international career was honored by the conference.

One of the most productive scorers in Canadian men’s basketball history, Tilleman played the Dinos from 1979-84 and graduated as their all-time leader with 2,050 points in 79 games in the regular season.

He led the nation in scoring in both 1981-82 and 1982-83, while he tops Canada West in three consecutive seasons through 1983-84.

In 1982, Tilleman became the first Dinos star to be named Player of the Year in men’s basketball at Canadian university, an honor he received the following year. He was also a CIAU first-team all-Canadian and unanimously Canada West first-team all-star for four consecutive seasons, 1980-81 to 1983-84 and was elected Canada West Player of the Year three times (1981, 1982) and 1983). Tilleman was twice awarded the male athlete of the year at the University of Calgary (1981 and 1983).

Tilleman was a double Olympian and represented Canada during the 1984 and 1988 Summer Games. During the 1988 Games in Seoul, he set the Olympic record with 10 three points in a single game, which was matched only once (in 2012 by Carmelo Anthony). Between his fourth and fifth year at the U or C, Tilleman won gold as a member of Team Canada at the World University Games 1983 in Edmonton.

The Denver Nuggets selected Tilleman 79th overall in the 1984 NBA design. Tilleman would continue to study at Brigham Young University in 1990 and had a long legal career. He is currently a partner at the Phoenix office of Dentons, the largest law firm in the world.

During the last regular season game of his legendary Dinos career, February 25, 1984, Tilleman retired his number 30 from the Dinos.

The University of Calgary Athletic Hall of Fame anchored Tilleman with his 1995 class, and he is also included in the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame.