Calgary couple killed in pedestrian accident on Christmas Eve 2018, remembered crossing 1 year later – Calgary

Friends and family gathered at a crossroads in northwest Calgary on Christmas Eve to remember a couple killed a year ago.

The anniversary of the death of Lucinda Yaworski and George Balint was on Tuesday for the first time.

The couple were killed on a crosswalk on John Laurie Boulevard by Hawkwood Drive when they went for a walk on the morning of December 24, 2018.

Friends put flowers at the crossroads and remembered Lucinda as a kind and considerate person who devoted much of her life to volunteering with immigrants and refugees in Calgary.

"We miss her terribly," said Lucinda's sister Bev Yaworski on Tuesday.

"It is particularly painful because of the time of year when it happened and how it happened and where it happened: two blocks from their house in daylight on Christmas Eve. They would have thought it was safe. You think you are safe in your own church. "

The driver who met the couple was charged with negligent driving and was fined $ 2,000 last month and barred from driving for three months. This is the maximum penalty under Alberta's traffic regulations.

Lucinda Yaworski and George Balint in an undated photo.

Courtesy of Bev Yaworski

The family has started a petition – via email to [email protected] – to send it to the province. It demands stricter penalties for negligent driving that results in injury or death.

“It was a shock to notice that after the death of two people, the maximum penalty is $ 2,000 and a 90-day license ban. It just amazed my sister and me, ”said Judy York, Lucinda's sister, on Tuesday afternoon at the crash site.

In September, Bev received a letter from Minister of Transportation Ric McIver, saying Alberta Transportation had no plans to change the province's sanctions associated with careless driving.

Friends believe that harsher penalties would get drivers' attention.

"Times have changed. We as people in our cars have a lot to do and there are a lot of distractions. We have laws for distracted driving, we have laws for restricted driving, but for negligent driving – I know it's an accident, but we all need to be more responsible, ”said Kimberlee Wolfe as she put flowers on the road crossing on Tuesday.

"It's an insult as the law is drawn up. It's a situation where everyone loses, but it's an insult."

Global News received a statement from McIver on Tuesday.

"I express my sympathy to the family of Lucinda Yaworski in this difficult time and repeat what I said in my letter of correspondence that we will welcome their proposal and carefully review their comments if we improve Alberta's traffic safety," he said ,

"I look forward to hearing from Judy and Bev when they have collected the signatures for their petition to discuss Alberta Street safety and would be happy to meet them."

