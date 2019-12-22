Calgarians honors 123 homeless people who died in Calgary on the longest night of the year in 2019

Loading...

On the longest night of the year on Saturday, the Calgarians met in the town hall to honor 123 people who died in homelessness in 2019.

The fifth annual winter solstice candlelight memorial, according to the Calgary Homeless Foundation, commemorates those who died outdoors, in shelters, or from homelessness-related illnesses.

Members of the Calgary Homeless Foundation's Client Action Committee read aloud the names of the deceased, collected throughout the year during CAC meetings and by homeless agencies, and watched a moment of silence.

"It is an opportunity for people who are homeless or who may have left the family to come together to mourn, say goodbye, and to honor the lives of the people they lost in the past year," said Diana Krecsy, President and CEO of Calgary Foundation for the Homeless.

She said the night focuses on those who have died.

"It's not about politics. It's not about resources," said Krecsy. "It's about the people who died and honor them."

The Calgarians gathered on Saturday, December 21, 2019 to honor the 123 homeless victims this year.

Tom Andriuk / Global News

The recession has hit the homeless population, but there's a lot to be proud of in Calgary, Krecsy said.

"Our homeless have dropped 32 percent per capita in the past 10 years, and the number of homeless has decreased by 35 percent," she said.

"But that's still not enough. We have many people who are at risk of becoming homeless, at risk of economic downturn, we need more affordable housing and we need more program support for people with mental health problems who are homeless. We have definitely made great strides, but we can do better. "

Permanent memorial

According to I Heart Home, a homeless organization in Calgary, more than $ 52,000 – $ 45,000 from the Beltline Community Investment Fund and $ 7,275 from a GoFundMe campaign – has been allocated to a permanent homeless monument.

It will be located on 13 Avenue S.E. between Center Street S. and 1 Street S.E. and will be revealed by December 21, 2020.

