Caleb Ewan slips when Sam Bennett scores first Tour Down Under win

Bennett signed Deceuninck-Quick-Step in December after a protracted contract dispute in which he sought the release of Bora-Hansgrohe, who overlooked him last year for the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France despite his steady rise to the lead.

The five-time Grand Tour stage winner was one of the most productive sprinters of 2019, but didn’t get a chance to verify at the Tour de France, where Ewan won three stages in a year qualified for him.

Ewan rated Bennett as his best competitor at the Tour Down Under and a season ago when a new generation of equal Fast Men will try to assert their claim as No. 1.

“He is definitely one of the best drivers in the world,” said Ewan.

“We are here with some very good sprinters. I would say (Elia) Viviani and Bennett are two of the best, so it will always be difficult to beat and you have no room for error. In a goal like today there is no chance that you can hit her, but I am confident in my form, I am confident in my speed and I know if I am near her when I start my sprint I can hit her. “

The win for Bennett was a relief in his first race as a marquee sprinter from Deceuninck-Quick-Step, which included Mark Cavendish, Marcel Kittel, Fernando Gaviria and Viviani, who effectively replaced Bennett.

The Belgian team finished well and drove about 10 km before the finish before driving at the top about 2 km before the finish. New Zealander Shane Archbold, who Bennett brought into the team, led the peloton for the last kilometers.

“I felt the pressure today and it’s really nice to get it (the win) early,” beamed Bennett.

“The only mistake I made today was by myself. I left it too late because the boys jumped on me and it was difficult for me to get the bike forward again. Everyone did a fantastic job today and the leadership was perfect.

“Shane tried a monster, it was super long and it made it perfect for (Michael) Morkov to tease him because Morkov could be more explosive with his attempt.

“I think the team trusts me more than I do.”

Defending champion Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) had previously accumulated three bonus seconds in the first intermediate sprint before a four-man break broke out. The move indicated that the South African expects fierce competition for the overall ranking.

