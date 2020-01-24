CAITLYN Jenner said that Myles Stephenson still has a chance with her daughter Kendall.

The 70-year-old met the Rak-Su singer during her time on I’m A Celebrity and hinted in the past that she would set them up.

Today Caitlyn spoke with Roman Kemp to another campmate at Capital Breakfast and admitted that he still has the first choice.

She said, “Well, Myles now has a first choice because he is such a good chef! He can cook, he can really cook!”

Myles had previously bragged to his bandmates about meeting Kendall in the future.

He said, “Caitlyn said,” I can’t guarantee anything, but if you come to LA, I’ll get Kendall, we’ll cook the food and get some wine. “

During his time in the jungle he had said about the model: “I love Kendall. I would marry Kendall tomorrow, I will be her husband. “

In the Bush Telegraph he said: ‘Imagine, Kendall Jenner Stephenson. Woah, we’re going to make beautiful kids. “

But it cannot happen quickly because Caitlyn also admitted that she would like to see Kendall again with Harry Styles.

She said to Roman: “I only met him once during an event with Kendall and he seemed like a gentleman. I hear he’s playing golf, that’s good. “

Roman remembered, “You talked to me about it in the jungle and you said that, you know, Kendall and Harry, they had that nice bond, and that is something I would like to see personally.”

Tune in to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m.