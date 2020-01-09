Cairns Taipans win NBL thriller against NZ Breakers

Loading...

Machado hit a long three-hand while Newbill built clutch buckets in the past two minutes to win.

The Taipans scored only four three-point points for the match – the lowest record of the season – but still found a way to win against a Breakers team that came into play after five wins.

Machado ended the game with 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists as a clear player.

Newbill ended the game with 20 points, while Cam Oliver had 14 points to round out the top scorers of the Taipans.

New Zealand has found an unlikely hero in Rob Loe, who scored 24 points in a career best against his former team.

The center was a shining light in the first three quarters when the Breakers tried to find individual winners.

Loe scored 17 in the first two games and had 24 times three quarters.

Breakers captain Tom Abercrombie played for his team when it mattered, scoring nine points in the last quarter.

The veteran ended the game with 16 points for his seven rebounds.

Scotty Hopson was the other New Zealand player to double-digit and score 18 points for the match.

The game was rated as a mini final, with both teams fighting for a place in the top 4 of the NBL. The Taipans had won four games while the Breakers had won five in a row.

Cairns’ win lifted her to third place in the leaderboard with a 12-9 record, three wins ahead of fifth-placed Adelaide 36ers, who are 10:11.

The Breakers, who are 9-11, remain in sixth place and still have a chance of fourth place after playing one game less than Cairns and Adelaide.

The Taipans must retreat quickly if they travel to Sydney on Saturday evening to compete against the leading kings, while New Zealand returns home to play against Brisbane on Sunday.

