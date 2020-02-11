Cain Dingle shoots Moira Barton’s mysterious assailant when she is plagued by sheep murders

EMMERDALE’s Cain Dingle shoots Moira Barton’s mysterious assailant and thinks he’s one of the cattle thieves – but the two are horrified by the character’s true identity.

The farmer was very worried when she pulled a pistol onto the rustler gang to protect her family.

2

Cain shoots a mysterious figure he believes is aiming at Moira in Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans know that Cain Moira will break his heart again in the upcoming episodes when he hands her the divorce papers.

He also enters to warn Matty of cattle thieves in the area.

Matty ignores Cain’s warnings and finds himself in a difficult situation.

Fortunately, Moira intervenes to save the day and threatens the thieves with a gun.

In other upcoming episodes, Moira is exhausted after a sleepless night while watching out for the thieves.

She reveals to Matty and Victoria that she signed the divorce papers Cain wrote on her face.

Victoria urges Moira to talk to Cain about it, but they are interrupted by Nate, who enters the scene to warn of rustlers.

The next day, Nate tentatively asks Cain to help him reconcile Moira and him, but Cain is furious with the suggestion.

When Kain calls Moira his wife, Nate suggests that he still has feelings for his wife.

2

Moira wants to know where Cain got his gun from

spoiler

Desperate request

Corries Ali asks Maria not to marry Gary after sleeping together again

spoiler

IT’S ALL TOTAL

Corries Kevin Webster was questioned by the police for lighting Ray’s car

spoiler

COME OUT

Corries Ed is horrified when son James comes out gay – after sleeping with Danny

spoiler

NO HEART

Coronation Street’s Chesney and Gemma were fired from Freshcos after devastating the brand

spoiler

MISSING KID

Coronation Street Joseph is missing after Dad Chesney leaves him in a field

EX CLASH

Corrie confirms Gary’s suggestion to Maria after cheating on him with Ali

The next day, Kain visits Moira.

They are immediately nervous when they hear a sound from outside.

Finally, they realize that it is just a broken door and break down in relief when Moira asks where Cain got the gun from, which he holds in his hand.

When he refuses to say, Moira insists that he still loves her.

But Cain says nothing and rushes to the fields to continue his search.

Cain is horrified to find the body of a dead sheep and realizes that he left Moira unarmed and in danger.

He grabs his gun and hurries back to the barn where Moira is waiting.

Inside, Cain panics and shoots the mysterious figure approaching Moira.

But when he turns on his flashlight and lights up the figure’s face, they are shocked to see that they recognize who it is …

Emmerdale’s Moira Barton announces that she will go visit Nanna Barton