Caelen Doris wins the first international match in Ireland in the opening game against Scotland

Leinster number eight Caelan Doris got his first start in Ireland at the Guinness Six Nations on Saturday against Scotland at Aviva Stadium.

The Mayo man is supported in the back row by his provincial teammate Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander from Münster.

Irish national coach Andy Farrell has chosen the well-known combination of Conor Murray and captain Johnny Sexton.

Jordan Larmour has shaken off the injury and starts with Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale as full-backs. Bundee Aki joins Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw in midfield.

Rob Herring starts at Hooker when Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong complete the back row, while James Ryan and Iain Henderson are the locks.

Ronan Kelleher won his first cap from the bank.

Ireland vs. Scotland: Jordan Larmour; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki and Jacob Stockdale; Johnny Sexton (captain), Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier and Caelon Doris.

