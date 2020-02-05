Cadillacs 2021 Escalade Virtual Configurator is a live program in which you can play around

The brand new Cadillac Escalade was launched just a few hours ago and has already landed in the virtual online configurator of the luxury brand from GM.

However, please note that from now on it is no longer the final version, but a restricted version, with which you can only adapt certain elements of the Escalade Premium Luxury Platinum in regular and ESV versions with a long wheelbase. However, when it hits the market at the end of the year, it will be available in the Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport and Sport Platinum trim levels and will also offer more options outside of the exterior and interior colors as well as bike options.

“With the Visualizer, customers can use the 2021 Escalade directly from their phone or desktop, six months before the vehicle is available in the showrooms,” said Robert Benbow, Cadillac Escalade’s marketing manager. “And it will only get better over time.”

Available HereWith this tool, web users can specify the large SUV with a choice of eight exterior colors and end up with four designs for the 22-inch alloy wheels. We chose Black Raven paintwork and high-gloss black wheels with a 12-spoke pattern to keep them more discreet.

In the cabin you have to be satisfied with “Jet Black Mondrian Quilting with Natural Figured Ash Wood” or “Gideon / Whisper Beige Mini Chevron Perforated Inserts with Linear Marquetry Wood”. If you choose the Escalade ESV with a long wheelbase, you get another trim option, the “Jet Black / Bittersweet Mondrian Quilting with Bitter Lace Wood”. We chose the darkest look in our ESV model because black never grows old, right?

Depending on which one you choose, the 6.2-liter V8 is available, which offers 420 hp (426 hp / 313 kW) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque, or for the first time the option a 3.0 liter six-pot turbo diesel with 277 hp (281 hp / 207 kW) and 460 lb-ft (623 Nm) of torque.

Pricing details will be announced in due course.

