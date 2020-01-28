Cadillac is finally using Super Cruise in cars that people want to buy

Photo: Cadillac

Since its launch in 2017, General Motors’ semi-autonomous driver assistance system, Super Cruise has been found in only one vehicle, the Cadillac CT6 sedan. But now it’s 2020, the CT6 is no more, Super Cruise has seen some improvements, and Cadillac is finally ready to launch it on other models.

According to a Cadillac press release, Super Cruise has now been “improved”. This improvement includes automatic lane change functions that allow the driver to change lanes on “compatible highways” without touching the steering wheel. If you remember, you can use Super Cruise without having your hands on the wheel, as Tesla’s autopilot requires. The downside is that Super Cruise watches you with a camera and only works when it thinks you’re paying attention.

This camera view was a little flawed and is part of why Super Cruise gets an update.

The second half of this announcement concerns the rollout. We have criticized Cadillac in the past for not implementing Super Cruise on more models. At the time, Cadillac’s current chief Steve Carlisle told us that Cadillac was not yet “ready” to incorporate the technology into other cars like the XT6.

“When you think about where we are with our rollout cadence,” he said, “we have to consider whether we are going to incorporate Super Cruise into a product that is nearing the end of its life, or whether we are installing it at the beginning. ” from his life? “This strategy reflects that it is used at the beginning of his life – not necessarily right at the start. We also want to consider the readiness of the technology. “

This was confusing and bad and made no sense – especially when we learn today that Cadillac Super Cruise will offer the option of the 2021 CT4 and CT5 and the 2021 Escalade.

Obviously Super Cruise has been ready for the CT6 to walk around with for the past three years. And the CT4, CT5 and the new Escalade are now being launched. What exactly did Carlise talk about?

However, the new Super Cruise-enabled cars will be available in the second half of this year. When we tested it, we found that the technology is quite powerful. Together with autopilot, they are probably the best semi-autonomous features available to consumers today.

And here is your obligatory reminder that Super Cruise and Autopilot are not self-driving techniques. Nobody’s done that yet, so please don’t treat them as such.