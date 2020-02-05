Cadillac crams a 38-inch screen in the new Escalade

The new Cadillac Escalade will have an impressive 38-inch screen. And they probably have double the pixel density of a 4K TV.

The fifth generation Escalade was unveiled Tuesday in Los Angeles. The OLED screens are paper thin and curved for better visibility. You will notice that the screens have no protective “hood” at the edges, because Cadillac says that glare from the sun is no problem. And some are touch friendly.

Here’s how the screens break off. They include a 7.2-inch driver control panel on the left and a 14.2-inch display behind the wheel.

The car also has a touchscreen of 16.9 inches with touch screen, which is almost the size of the 17-inch display in the Tesla Cybertruck. Byton’s infotainment screen will reduce them all. It will be 48 inches, although it is not a touchscreen. Instead, operate it with your voice, gestures, and old-fashioned buttons.

Escalade intends to use these screens for AR navigation. In the turn-by-turn direction mode, a live street scene is projected from the front of the car behind the wheel with overlays that show you where to turn and other information.

And it not only gives drivers visual cues. For example, if you turn left, the words “left” come from the left speaker, and the closer you get to your turn, the louder the volume becomes.

The new Escalade will include General Motors’ semi-autonomous drive system, called Super Cruise, which operates on 200,000 miles of highways in the US and Canada. It is one of the first GM vehicles with the “improved” version of the hands-free driving assistant, which allows the car to change lanes automatically.

Where should you look?

With those high-res screens, it’s almost a shame that you usually change music or follow an arrow on a map. There are at least two 12.6-inch touchscreens in the back seat where passengers can play games, music or videos.

Prizes will appear soon, but know that the Escalade 2020 starts with more than $ 75,000. All those screens are not cheap.

Additional reporting by Rachel Kraus.

. [TagsToTranslate] touchscreen