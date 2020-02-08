Cadillac brings Super Cruise to the new Escalade 2021

If the Entourage of HBO ever comes up again – and hopefully not – a new character will probably appear in the line-up together with the boys: a semi-conscious Cadillac Escalade. Because no vehicle could be better to roam between parties than a glitzy glamor SUV with seven seats that only the Los Angeles highways can handle.

Kind of. The Escalade 2021, unveiled this week in Los Angeles (where else?), Will bring the latest version of Super Cruise, the acclaimed competitor of Cadillac, to Tesla Autopilot. On the highway, this function allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel, but they use an infrared camera to ensure that they keep their eyes on the road. Super Cruise, which debuted on the CT6 sedan in 2017, uses cameras and radars to track traffic and road conditions, follow curves and adjust speed based on terrain. And his arrival on the Escalade marks a movement towards the mainstream: although the CT6 is a relatively niche product, the large SUV is one of Cadillac’s bestsellers.

The version of Super Cruise that arrives at the Escalade, later this year at dealer parties (with prices for TBA), has a whole series of upgrades. First, it is easier to participate and therefore enjoy. “In the past, you had to place the car exactly in the lane and wait for the car to change its mode as soon as it was satisfied with the conditions,” says Mario Maiorana, chief engineer of the system. “Now that happens much easier and faster.” It also promises a more intuitive interface – the colored icons in the instrument panel and the LED bar on the steering wheel in the CT6 did not always make clear when the system could be turned on.

Secondly, the system will now change lanes on command. If you are stuck behind a semi-speed of 55 km / h, hit the turn signal and watch your car check the adjacent lane and then slide forward when it is safe. To keep the driver informed of his ‘thinking’ and progress, the system flashes animated images on the hi-res, curved OLED screen of the Escalade (a first in the industry), which is a whopping 38 centimeters from corner to measure angle.

Taking Super Cruise to the Escalade meant that the software had to be recalibrated to handle a colossal SUV instead of the sporty sedan – and to make a few more with LED studded steering wheels.

Thanks to Cadillac

As always, Super Cruise will be limited to roads that Cadillac has mapped with lidar laser scanners, including more than 200,000 miles of asphalt in the US and Canada. This coverage has grown by 35 percent since 2017 and now includes distributed highways and interstates.

The new version has improved processing capacity and refined processing. “The steering, acceleration and brakes have all been improved,” says Maiorana. “And it’s better at detecting road hazards such as building cones and warning the driver to take over.” That work involved tuning how the system brakes, accelerates and turns to take into account the difference between the sporty CT6 and colossal Escalade.

