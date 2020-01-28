Cadillac announces improved super cruise and unveils 2021 escalation without disguise

The teaser campaign for the 2021 Escalade continues as Cadillac slipped an undisguised photo of the SUV in an announcement regarding an upgraded version of Super Cruise.

Although we have already seen undisguised photos of the front and interior, the last image gives us our first glimpse of the rear. As you can see, the Escalade will have vertical taillights similar to those used on the current model.

The taillights are connected by a large chrome strip which probably has a prominent Cadillac badge in the center. The model also appears to have a more distinctive tailgate and chrome trim around what appears to be an exhaust system with four tailpipes.

The Escalade 2021 will be presented on February 4 and will have independent rear suspension, as will the Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon. The model is slated to launch with a 6.2-liter V8 engine developing 420 hp (313 kW / 426 hp) and 460 lb-ft (621 Nm) of torque. Later, there could be an electric variant and a high performance model with around 650 hp (485 kW / 659 PS).

Super improved cruise

In addition to teasing the Escalade, Cadillac has announced that the model – as well as the 2021 CT4 and CT5 – will have an “improved” version of Super Cruise. Presented as the most comprehensive update to the semi-autonomous driving system since its introduction, the improved version promises to be more intuitive and better overall.

One of the biggest changes is a new automated lane change feature. When Super Cruise is activated, users only have to press the indicator to indicate that they wish to change lanes. This causes the system to search for an opening in the desired lane, and then automatically change lanes once an opening has been found.

In order to introduce the new functionality, the engineers installed new hardware and software. Cadillac didn’t go into detail, but said the vehicles have improved “rear-facing sensors and advanced software algorithms so that the system can confidently track vehicles approaching from the rear.”

In addition to the new lane change function, the system is more intuitive and offers improved software for “better steering and better speed control”. Users can also expect “richer map information” which helps improve the efficiency of the system.

