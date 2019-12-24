Cache County man arrested after police say he broke into Logan Temple, Utah

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Logan police arrested a man who, they say, broke into the Logan Temple, Utah, early Tuesday.

The man was arrested after a search that took several hours, according to police.

The incident began just before 3:30 a.m., when police were called to the temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Logan in a report of a possible raid, said the Logan police captain, Curtis Hooley. Officers arrived to find the glass at one of the main entrance doors, he said.

Several paintings, walls and doors inside the temple were damaged, Hooley said. At 7:30 a.m., Peter Abraham Ambrose, 34, of Smithfield, was found hiding inside a closed room, he said. An ax was also recovered from the scene.

Ambrose was taken to the police headquarters to be interviewed, where he told detectives that he was upset because it was Christmas and he couldn't see his children, and because "he can't get any LDS girl out with him," Hooley told police. .

Ambrose was arrested for investigation of robbery and criminal mischief.

Police say they have had confrontations with Ambrose before, even last year when he was arrested for an investigation of disorderly conduct in an Instacare.

According to court records, in 2016, Ambrose was convicted of criminal conduct for another incident that happened at the Logan temple. In that case, police say Ambrose was on the temple grounds, outside the building, making threatening statements to others, and also claiming he had nothing to lose.

In 2012, Ambrose was convicted of criminal conduct and domestic violence in the presence of a child. As part of his probation, he was ordered to undergo anger management treatment, according to court records.

He was also convicted of drug possession in 2006 and 2007.